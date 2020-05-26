High pressure that's been nosing its way from the Canadian Maritimes since Sunday slowly slips south and positions itself near Bermuda by midweek. This will eventually turn the winds from a persistent easterly flow off the Atlantic Ocean to a more southerly direction. The changing winds will result in a progressively warmer and more humid pattern, with sunshine often fighting low clouds, especially during the morning hours. As that high pressure moves further away from the East Coast things will become more unsettled as cold front inches closer from the Midwest. This means the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will return by later this week, perhaps lingering into Saturday morning as humidity levels become even more noticeable and temperatures stay above normal.
TUESDAY
The offshore high will continue to keep us dry, but it will also continue to keep that easterly, onshore flow kicking. As a result, the clouds and fog that we started off Memorial Day with will once again be present on Tuesday. However, as the winds get a southerly component to them, we will see the sunshine appearing by late morning and midday. This will help temperatures rise into the low and middle 80s Tuesday afternoon as dew points also becoming more noticeable reaching into the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY
With the offshore low now even farther south the sunshine should break out even faster than the previous two days. However, while the low clouds will be breaking faster the encroaching low to our west will start streaming high clouds into the area by midday. This means that most of the sunshine that we do see on Wednesday may be of the milky variety. While still above normal, daytimes will take a slight hit on Wednesday as they fall back closer to 80°. Dew points will continue to be the near 60° to middle 60s range, so it'll once again be noticeable.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be similar to Wednesday as highs are once again expected to top out near 80°. However, we should start to notice the humidity a bit more as the high slides closer to Bermuda and slowly starts to breakdown allowing more moisture to creep into the Eastern Seaboard. The cold front to our west will continue to inch closer and as a result there is the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. With that said, a decent portion of the day still looks dry however at this point with partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY
Friday will feature our greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms as the aforementioned cold front to our west tracks through. Warm and humid air will be in place out ahead of the front, so expect a classic summer-like day with highs in the mid 80s, some sunshine, and scattered showers and a thunderstorm. In fact, a few storms could be locally strong or even severe.