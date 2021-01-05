After some wild temperature swings over the last few weeks and a stormy pattern as well, it’s a fairly quiet stretch of weather that lies ahead this week. Temperature-wise, what you see today is more or less what you get the next seven days. Things remain seasonably chilly but mostly dry throughout the week ahead, as we gradually trim a degree or two off our near 40-degree high temperatures on Monday and settle back into the upper 30s later this week.
Besides a spotty rain or snow shower on Tuesday, expect dry weather likely lasting right through the weekend. The only noteworthy storm to watch would be a southern storm that likely slides out to sea to our south and east on Friday, with any rain or snow staying safely to our south. So no big storms, no big warm ups, and no big arctic blasts are in sight this week, just a mostly dry and seasonable week of weather as 2021 stretches its legs.
We'll have to watch another southern storm early next week, which has a chance at coming closer and being our next weather maker if it too doesn't stay out to sea.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY AND TONIGHT
We haven’t seen much sunshine in 2021 so far, and Tuesday will be no different. The stubborn clouds that were with us most of the day on Monday will continue to blanket our skies overnight and through most of Tuesday as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies, which will keep temperatures from rising much, as highs inch up into the upper 30s with light winds.
A few breaks in the clouds will develop overnight, but skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows only near 30 degrees. A stray flurry remains possible overnight, but mostly dry weather is again expected to be the rule.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The sunshine finally returns, the first appreciable sunshine since the end of 2020, with partly to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday and highs still close to 40 degrees, give or take a few degrees. Throw in a brisk northwest breeze on Wednesday and it will feel a bit chillier. Overnight lows will be seasonable and in the mid 20s, not too cold for this time of year.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Low pressure will slide off the North Carolina coast and instead of coming up the coast, it should stay out to sea well to our southeast. While there could be some extra clouds with this feature in our southern skies, no other impacts are expected, so expect the dry weather to continue Friday into Saturday. Highs will ease back into the upper 30s, and an occasionally brisk northerly breeze will make it feel just a little bit colder each day.
TRACK THE WEATHER: