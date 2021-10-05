After a warm and sticky start to the week on Monday with highs around 80°, it was a cloudy and much cooler Tuesday, with temperatures stuck in the 60s for most, thanks to the gray skies and some patchy drizzle. We stayed clear of any steadier rain however, and we should remain mainly dry through the rest of the week, save some leftover patchy drizzle and fog through early Wednesday morning. The clouds may be a little stubborn and slow to break, but should gradually do so over the next few days. We may see a few breaks of sunshine later Wednesday, after a damp and drizzly start in spots. Thursday is likely the pick day of the week with partly sunny skies from start to finish, and Friday looks okay as well even though clouds may be on the increase later in the day. Temperature-wise, we'll inch our way higher through the 70s through Friday with the increasing sunshine allowing temperatures to rise a few degrees each day. But while the rest of the week will see a slow and steady improving trend, it may not last into the coming Columbus Day weekend, as a coastal low means clouds and showers, and perhaps some steadier rain closer to the shore both weekend days.
TONIGHT
Clouds will continue to blanket our skies overnight, so mostly cloudy skies should be the rule. While no steady or measurable rain is forecast, a spotty shower, or more likely some patchy drizzle and fog, will be possible throughout the night, and linger into early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY
Slow improvements will become more noticeable on Wednesday, with some morning clouds, drizzle, and fog mixing with some peeks of sunshine developing during the afternoon. It's still a mostly cloudy day overall and a bit of a damp or at least drab start, but we'll increase the sunshine a little more each day going forward the rest of the week. With a little sun, highs should inch back up to around 70 degrees, close to seasonable for early October.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada will finally exert enough influence to deliver a pair of partly sunny days for Thursday and Friday, with highs inching up into the mid 70s, despite a continued light easterly flow off the Atlantic ocean. We'll likely keep things dry through the end of the work week as well, with overnight lows mostly in the upper 50s. Clouds may increase a bit later Friday, but any rain or drizzle would likely hold off until Friday night or Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND
That persistent onshore wind, coupled with a developing low pressure well off the Mid-Atlantic coast, should bring some clouds back onshore by Saturday, and a few showers or some patchy drizzle are possible as well. Right now, however, it looks like most of the rain associated with our ocean storm should remain closer to the coast or if we're lucky offshore. Depending on the evolution of that storm, clouds and shower chances may linger into Sunday. Expect some breezy conditions too, most notably at the coast.
TRACK THE WEATHER: