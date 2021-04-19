As expected, Sunday was our pick day of the weekend weather-wise as high temperatures warmed back to more seasonable levels in the low 60s, and skies featured more in the way of sunshine. There still were some cloudier intervals for the day, and we even saw a few raindrops in the afternoon, however overall, many stayed dry. The chance for a shower goes up just a tad Monday, but the new work and school week should be mainly dry with some decent periods of sunshine and temperatures continuing to get warmer. Tuesday gets the nod as the nicest and certainly the warmest day of the forecast as highs climb to around 70 degrees, before a fairly potent shot of cold air and gusty winds comes in Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. This front will bring a good chance for rain and maybe even a thunderstorm Wednesday with a stray shower possibly lingering behind it for Thursday. High pressure should return for Friday leading to lighter winds, more sunshine, and high temperatures closer to seasonable levels. Get ready for another temperature and sky cover rollercoaster ride as we often see this time of the year.
MONDAY
A relatively weak upper level disturbance from our west looks to track through on Monday keeping a slight chance for an April shower or two in the forecast, mainly during the afternoon. A rumble or two of thunder and a brief downpour can also not entirely be ruled out, however many will likely stay dry throughout the day. The slow but steady warming trend should continue with highs inching higher into the middle and upper 60s.
MONDAY NIGHT
Early on Monday evening, a leftover shower will remain possible, however expect much of Monday night to be dry with skies turning out mainly clear. Monday night’s lows should be a little warmer dropping into the mid 40s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday is the warmest day of the forecast thanks to a breezy southwesterly wind flow ahead of our next cold front . Skies should be partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing to around 70 degrees. Soak up the warmth, as it doesn’t look to last!
WEDNESDAY
A Wednesday cold front is our best chance for some rain this week, then some much colder air will arrive in the wake of that front. Your best chance for some steadier and heavier rain right now appears to be between late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon. A thunderstorm or two can also not entirely be ruled out. Highs Wednesday look like they still manage to reach the mid 60s, even with some steadier rains, thanks to a surge of mild air on a southerly wind flow right out ahead of our cold front.
THURSDAY
Behind Wednesday’s cold front, a northwesterly wind turns gusty and ushers in some significantly colder air for Thursday. The day looks mainly dry, but a stray shower in a couple of spots can’t entirely be ruled out, and it might even be cold enough to see a few snowflakes in the higher elevations of the Poconos. Skies should feature more clouds than sun otherwise, and highs are only expected to reach the low 50s.
FRIDAY
High pressure should build by to our south for Friday leading to dry conditions with a return to mostly sunny skies. There will still be a bit of a tight pressure gradient between the high to our south and a departing low pressure system over northern Maine. This will keep winds a little gusty at times on Friday, especially in the morning. Fortunately, the wind flow should become more westerly as opposed to north, leading to some milder air being filtered in. Afternoon highs look to quickly return to more seasonable levels in the low 60s.