After a Saturday soaker and a less wet but still dreary Sunday, many of us wanted that overcast to break for some sun to help lift our spirits. But early spring can be notorious for pesky upper level lows, back door front, onshore winds, and other mechanisms that often extend the gray and gloomy weather longer than we'd like this time of year. That was the case on Monday, with the culprit this time being an upper level low as clouds begrudgingly mixed with only a little sun later in the day, keeping temperatures in the 50s much of the time. Sunshine may be tough to come by over the next couple of days as well, but our weather pattern will take a turn for the brighter by later Wednesday and even more so to round of that week and start the weekend...finally! By next week, temperatures will be on the upswing, likely landing in the 60s as opposed to this week's 40s and 50s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We'll be stuck between a low pressure sliding out to sea east of the Carolinas, and the same pesky upper low to the north that will more or less be stalled over New England. Any steady rain from our southern low remains largely to our south, likely getting as far north as lower Delaware and no farther. However, a light east to northeast flow off the ocean coupled with our proximity to the New England nuisance will keep the chance of some drizzle or a few showers around, more likely the farther northeast you travel. Clouds will continue to remain abundant, and cool temperatures will result in highs only around 50, give or take a few degrees. Wednesday brings about slightly better prospects for a little sunshine developing later in the day as our onshore winds may shift back from the west and northwest.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday is the best candidate for a good amount of sunshine this week, with partly sunny skies and seasonably mild highs in the middle 50s doing better than previous days. Our not-to-be-forgotten upper level low is still lurking off the East Coast, and still may be heard from again one final time on Friday. One final piece of energy could bring more clouds and perhaps a shower or two on Friday as it pivots around our well offshore low pressure, but most of the day likely remains dry.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in from eastern Canada and provides a fairly nice day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the upper 50s. A weak cold front is crawling from the west later Sunday, so a little sunshine in the morning will probably give way to clouds and perhaps a few showers later on.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure overhead Monday gives way to an approaching storm Tuesday, with warm air and some rain eventually spreading our direction. Monday is the drier day with highs in the middle 60s both days.