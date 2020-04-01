You could say March ended like a lamb Tuesday, free of any big storms or wild early spring weather. Granted, it was still cool and damp with plenty of clouds, some drizzle, a passing shower, and cooler than normal temperatures that only topped out in the mid to upper 40s for most of us. Light onshore winds, a pesky upper level low to our north, and a coastal low passing well out to sea to our south all combined to keep plenty of clouds in place last night. Despite the abundant clouds, it was a mostly dry night, with the exception of a few sprinkles and perhaps even a flurry in the Poconos. Lows dropped into the upper 30s to low 40s for most with mid 30s seen across the mountains. In case you're counting, we've had four straight days where the clouds have been dominant and the sun fairly limited, and we may very well make it five in a row today before some appreciable sunshine returns on Thursday. While sunshine remains a fairly scarce commodity in the forecast through Sunday, so too does any steadier rain. So in a nutshell, it's a more clouds than sun, more dry than wet, and seasonably cool pattern over the next five days with a shower here or there, with no big storms and no big warming trends in the forecast through the start of April.
TODAY
We'll be stuck between a low pressure sliding out to sea east of North Carolina, and a pesky upper level low pressure system to our north that will more or less be stalled over New England. Any steady rain from our southern low will remain well to our south, likely only getting as far north as lower Delaware. Regardless, we'll still start the day with a damp easterly wind flow off the ocean, keeping lots of clouds in place and the chance of a passing shower. Things may brighten a bit later in the day with some sun trying to make a welcome return to our skies, as winds shift more from the north by afternoon. Highs should climb back into at least the low 50s with a few mid 50s possible courtesy of a little afternoon sun. These numbers however are still a touch cooler than normal for the first day of April.
TONIGHT
The low pressure system that moved east of North Carolina out to sea during the day Wednesday will move a little further offshore tonight. At the same time, high pressure should build a little closer across the Midwest. This setup will continue to lead to a northerly wind flow as opposed to the damp easterly onshore flow from the daytime Wednesday. The result will be skies that turn out mainly clear which should also help promote slightly colder low temperatures in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY
Thursday is your best candidate for a good amount of sunshine this week, with partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the day and seasonable highs in the mid 50s expected. Clouds are expected to increase towards evening, rotating back down the coast from our not-to-be-forgotten upper level low pressure system over New England combining with the outer bands of the low that originally moved offshore from North Carolina. A shower is possible overnight Thursday as one final disturbance pivots around the pesky upper level low to the north.
FRIDAY
We'll be back to the more clouds than sun theme that is pretty popular this week, and this theme will likely stay with us through the weekend. A shower or two is possible as the upper level low to our north rotates on down the coast, but most of the day should be dry, just continued seasonable, as highs reach the mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in from eastern Canada and tries to provide a bright and dry day for Saturday to start the weekend, but that cursed (for those that treasure sunshine) easterly onshore wind flow returns as well, keeping some low clouds in place. While at least some sunshine can be expected on Saturday, it could be another one of those more clouds than sun type of days, with highs close to seasonable in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies should be the rule on Sunday as a cold front approaches late in the day, bringing with it the chance of a few late day showers. Highs look to sneak up into the upper 50s ahead of our cold front, with some 60-degree weather finally poised to return next week.