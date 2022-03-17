After a beautiful start to the week with spring-like temperatures and abundant sunshine, some rain is back in the forecast. First, a weak low pressure system will ride up along the coast Thursday which will bring more cloud cover and occasional light rain and drizzle. A few lingering showers are possible late Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, before wrapping up and clearing up overnight. On Friday, high temperatures really take off with highs reaching the lower and middle 70s amid partly sunny skies. So. a nice close to the work and school week Friday with a brief break from the wet weather before round two over the weekend. The next best chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday with highs in the 60s Saturday.
THURSDAY
For St. Patrick's Day, temperatures will remain comfortable - in the 50s - but it will come with occasional rain and drizzle as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Rainfall amounts should only average one to two tenths of an inch or so overall.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Friday looks to remain mostly dry with increasing clouds throughout the day and temperatures topping out in the 70s! The dry time will be short lived as we already have our eyes on another system arriving late Friday into Saturday. This time, there will be a good chance for widespread showers and/or a light rain, even a rumble of thunder. Friday night lows will be in the 50s and highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s. So, precipitation will come in the form of plain old rain, no wintry weather.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Astronomical spring officially arrives Sunday at 11:33 a.m. and it will be welcomed with seasonably comfortable temperatures in the 50s. It will also be mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower or two around. We'll see improvements for the first full day of spring Monday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures near 60.