The third mild February day really was a charm Monday as highs kissed the 60 degree mark, also making it the third time that happened this month. But a two-part storm lifting out of the Ohio River Valley will lead temperatures downhill from this point forward, though it'll take some time for those temperatures to truely bottom out. So, we have another couple of mildish days ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 50s, and those lower 50s will come with plenty of clouds and periods of rain or drizzle. The steadiest rain, and even a few rumbles, rolls in Wednesday night followed by brisk, northwesterly winds Thursday. And by Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the middle to upper 30s but feel more like 20-something degrees. Even a few flurries may streak across the sky farther north, though nothing that will make a dent in our double-digit snowfall deficit this "winter."
TUESDAY
Expect a cloudy and damp day with some intermittent rain and drizzle at times, but the rain should remain mostly on the light side, on the order of 0.10” to 0.25” through Tuesday evening. Despite the gray and gloomy weather, it’s still a mild day compared to average for late February, as highs land in the lower 50s. Normally, 50° is welcome in late February, but probably not with the wet weather and not after a day of 60° sunshine. But at least it’s not snow, and many of us have and likely will get through February with no measurable snow all month, truly a rare feat. Outside of some patchy drizzle later Tuesday night, we’ll enjoy a break in between our two rounds of wet weather.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT
That second and juicier round of wet weather arrives later Wednesday, which is a cloudy and still somewhat mild day with highs in the upper 40s and largely free of any steady rain. Now, a shower or some patchy drizzle is possible in the morning into the afternoon, but it’s the evening and overnight hours that will bring the steadier rain. Rainfall totals may approach 0.50” Wednesday night, and there could be a heavier downpour or two as a cold front arrives, the leading edge of our late week cold. If that cold arrives quick enough in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, the rain may mix with or end as a brief period of wet snow later Wednesday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.
THURSDAY
Some sunshine will finally return after a two-day absence, but it’s the first of three straight days of gusty winds and increasingly colder temperatures. Other than a stray snow shower in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, it’s a mainly dry day as well with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Highs will only reach the low 40s, which is actually closer to seasonable for late February, but temperatures may slowly fall during the day as winds usher in the colder air and that cold starts to become established.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
It’s a cold and blustery but also partly sunny and mostly dry end to the month of February through the end of the week. West to northwest winds will blow steadily from 10 to 25 miles-per-hour and gust higher at times, maintaining a steady flow of cold air out of Canada. Highs will remain mired in the mid to upper 30s, with overnight lows within a few degrees either side of 20°. Now factor in that brisk wind, and wind chills will be colder both day and night, with daytime wind chills well below freezing much of the day and nighttime wind chills perhaps dipping into the single digits at times. Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine both days with a few cloudier periods that could produce a snow shower or flurry, but most of the time should remain dry, albeit rather cold and windy.