Midweek weather will consist of more clouds and a few showers. Temperatures will remain steady in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday and Thursday.
Dry weather along with a few peeks of sun should return for Thursday, staying mostly dry.
The cooler temperatures settle back in by the end of the week into next weekend, with highs dialing back to the 40s.
In terms of precipitation - then next best chance will be late Friday into early Saturday and then again Sunday into Monday. Both opportunities have the cold air in place to produce some wintry weather - Sunday into Monday being more likely.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy skies and a few lingering showers will be the rule as a weak front moves through. There may be a few peeks of sun here or there but overall, expect the clouds to win out the day.
Now it won't be as sloppy as Tuesday but there will be passing showers throughout the day.
Temperatures will grow back to the 50s in the afternoon, so like the previous day, this will be all rain.
A few clouds will linger overnight as most of the wet weather departs and temperatures will fall to the 40s.
THURSDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada should be just strong enough to push our aforementioned front far enough to our south Thursday to bring back a little more in the way of sunshine along with mainly dry conditions.
High temperatures should also remain mild in the low 50s then cooler air works in overnight as temperatures fall down to near freezing.
FRIDAY
The cooler air will sink by Friday as we wake up to temperatures back in the middle 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s.
There could be some rain, and if it's just cold enough, perhaps some snow (especially in the higher elevations) but that is all based on where an area of low pressure approaching from our west or southwest tracks.
As of now most of the precipitation could stay just to our south and west and models are trending a bit drier.
However, we'll still keep the chance for a shower or snow shower in the forecast late Friday into early Saturday.
WEEKEND
The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the weekend and temperatures will remain in the 40s during the afternoon and fall to the 30s overnight.
With the cold air in place there will be a chance for wintry weather, mainly Sunday as the next low pressure system arrives. There are still a few variables to nail down but being a few days out, we'll iron out the details and keep you posted!
