Midweek weather will consist of more clouds and a few showers. Temperatures will remain steady in the 40s and 50s tonight and Wednesday afternoon. Dry weather along with some sun should return for Thursday as high temperatures remain mild in the 50s. Cooler temperatures settle back in by the end of the week into next weekend, but uncertainty remains with regards to just how much cooler it will get. In terms of precipitation - that'll be based on how close an area of low pressure tracks. As of now, it appears any precipitation would occur mostly on Friday. Bottom line is…there's no snow or bitter cold in the forecast ...at least just yet.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT
Expect periods of on and off rain and showers into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s amid clouds and a few passing showers with some areas of patchy or dense fog.
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy skies and a few lingering showers will be the rule as a weak front moves through. There may be a few peeks of sun here or there but overall, expect the clouds to win out the day. Now it won't be as sloppy as Tuesday but there will be passing showers throughout the day. Temperatures will grow back to the 50s in the afternoon, so like the previous day, this will be all rain. A few clouds will linger overnight as most of the wet weather departs and temperatures will fall to the 40s.
THURSDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada should be just strong enough to push our aforementioned front far enough to our south Thursday to bring back a little more in the way of sunshine along with mainly dry conditions. High temperatures should also remain mild in the low 50s then cooler air works in overnight as temperatures fall down to near freezing.
FRIDAY
The cooler air will sink by Friday as we wake up to temperatures back in the middle 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s. There could be some rain, and if it's just cold enough, perhaps some snow (especially in the higher elevations) but that is all based on where an area of low pressure approaching from our west or southwest tracks. And there remains a high amount of uncertainty with the track at this time. Stay tuned!
