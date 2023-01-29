It's a mild close to the weekend courtesy of a southwesterly wind with temperatures remaining in the upper 40s and lower 50s despite all the cloud cover and a late day passing shower or two. For those heading to The Linc for the NFC Championship game, the weather in general should be pretty good with a slight chance for a shower, but nothing that should last that long if it even does happen. Next week will trend colder, especially the second half of the week, and there may be one or two disturbances riding along a boundary lying to our south. Depending on the track, strength, and timing of these disturbances, some rain, snow, or a wintry mix is possible as each pass. At this time though, it’s starting to look more likely that the strength of the cold air pushing down across our region actually suppresses much of the storminess to our south. If anything were to occur, the most likely timing would be the middle of the week from Tuesday to Thursday, with a focus on the latter part of that window as of right now. Colder temperatures likely follow through the end of the week and into the first weekend of February.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Expect plenty of clouds on Sunday as a weak cold front is slow to slide through Sunday into Sunday night. But despite the mostly cloudy skies, it will still be mild in the afternoon with highs back up in the upper 40s thanks to a southwesterly wind, and it will be a "mostly" dry day as well. A rain shower or two can’t entirely be ruled out in the afternoon and evening, but likely only enough to barely wet the ground if you do happen to see it. The Eagles game in Philadelphia looks mostly dry, but a passing shower can't be ruled out in South Philly Sunday afternoon or evening either. Game time temperatures should be in the low 50s, a mild treat for late January.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our front will stall to our south, and we'll trend a little cooler moving through the week after Monday. We are likely still on the mild side of the front for Monday yet, so we still anticipate high temperatures to reach the upper 40s, with again mostly cloudy skies, but also mainly dry conditions with just the slightest chance for a shower late in the day as a weak disturbance slides through along the front. Then on Tuesday, another disturbance looks to slide along our front, but this time it appears that disturbance and position of the front will be further to our south. So while we will need to keep an eye on the possibility of a rain or snow shower Tuesday if that front and disturbance were to move a little further north, at this point, it appears Tuesday will be dry with partly sunny skies. And temperatures get colder Tuesday as well which is one of the reasons why the precipitation we just mentioned may stay to our south. The strength of that colder air helps to force the precipitation southward. So look for high temperatures Tuesday to drop back into the mid and upper 30s. Better precipitation chances arrive later in the week, followed by even colder air.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Slowly but steadily colder temperatures will bleed in from the north as the week progresses, with a cold start to February likely with highs Wednesday and Thursday expected to be in the mid 30s and only upper 20s to around 30 degrees Friday. The best chance for a wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain may arrive late Wednesday night or at least the first part of Thursday, as a disturbance rides along the boundary between warm air to our south and increasingly cold air to the north. But where this "overrunning" precipitation sets up is still a little unclear, as is how significant it will be and for who. Latest trends seem to be leaning towards keeping much of the precipitation to our south. But a couple forecast models still have the precipitation further north, so we’re not going to completely rule it out just yet. So we'll just have a slight chance of wintry mix in the forecast mainly late Wednesday night and at least Thursday morning, and wait until it gets closer for the specifics to be sorted out. A secondary shot of cold air comes blasting in on Friday as an arctic cold front moves through. The front looks like it will be a mainly dry passage, but the winds will sure pick up Friday, and high temperatures will fall to just below freezing. And early indications are it gets significantly colder for next Saturday with high temperatures several degrees down into the 20s and nighttime lows perhaps flirting with the single digits.
