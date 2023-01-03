More wet weather Wednesday comes with an warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit or surpass 60 degrees! Thursday’s highs are expected to stay in the 50s however by Friday and the weekend high temperatures look to return to more seasonable levels on either side of 40 degrees. Nighttime lows during this period also look to turn seasonably cold dropping back into the 20s. We will need to keep an eye on a possible coastal low pressure system Thursday night into Friday which could potentially bring a little rain and/or wet snow to parts of the area. At this time the feature is not looking too impressive on forecast model guidance. After that, another quick moving system from the Ohio Valley could being another splash of wet weather in the form of rain and/or snow late Saturday into early Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Expect cloudy skies and a few lingering showers tonight. Temperatures remain mild, mainly in the 50s amid breezy conditions. Temperatures Wednesday will approach record highs climbing into the 60s ahead of a cold front. The record high for Allentown Wednesday is 66 degrees set back in 1950. Reading’s record high that day is 67 degrees, also set in 1950. However, with that next front on the way, rain and showers will stay in the forecast through the day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A cold front will sweep the rain away out to sea overnight Wednesday setting us up for a return to some sunshine Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will likely stay in the 50s before the cooler, more seasonable air spills in Friday. High temperatures may only be near 40 degrees for Friday into the weekend. Nighttime lows will also drop back down into the more seasonable mid and upper 20s starting Friday night and going through the weekend. Forecast model guidance has been suggesting a potential coastal low developing late Thursday into early Friday off the Mid-Atlantic coast. The system doesn’t look too impressive on guidance at the moment, and it may very well remain disorganized and too far off the coast to bring us any precipitation. But we won’t entirely discount it for now and will mention a slight chance for a rain shower overnight into Friday or some wet snowflakes north and west.
WEEKEND
Another weak but fast moving low pressure system from the Ohio Valley could bring a quick dose of wet weather late Saturday into Sunday. Now, the weekend doesn't look like a washout - there will be dry times and peeks of sunshine - but as far as the timeline for any precipitation, it looks to be late Saturday into very early Sunday morning. Also, by the weekend, the colder air will be in place keeping high temperatures in the lower 40s and nights in the 20s and 30s. So this time around the cold air will be in place for a chilly rain shower and/ or snow shower. Coming off a warm stretch the ground is warm, too, so we're not expecting anything in terms of an impactful weather event. Stay tuned!
