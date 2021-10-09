SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a shower or two, as well as some drizzle, in spots. High: 68
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy an breezy, and cooler with a shower or two d mild with some showers or a bit of drizzle, especially late. Low: 59
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers. High: 68, Low: 59
A coastal low will track northeastward later in the weekend, which could deliver some steadier rain if it comes close enough to the coast, especially for those near and south and east of Interstate 95. For now, we'll play the rain chances as just a spotty shower or two, or some times of drizzle on Saturday, followed by the chance of some occasional showers or drizzle, and maybe a little steadier rain Sunday, more likely the farther south and east and closer to the coast you travel. Of course, once the weekend is over on Monday, our warm and dry pattern resumes for most of next week, with highs well into the 70s and a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.
SATURDAY
The first half of the weekend may not be all that wet, but it likely won't be all that bright and warm either. As an easterly ocean breeze redevelops and increases, plenty of clouds will likely ride that wind into New Jersey and Pennsylvania, leading to a mainly cloudy and cooler Saturday with highs back in the upper 60s. While a good 10 degrees cooler than Friday, keep in mind upper 60s are average for this time of year. Despite the clouds, right now it looks like Saturday features nothing more than a spotty shower or two or some occasional drizzle. Damp: yes. Washout: no.
SUNDAY
Here's where we watch a coastal low off the Carolinas, and see if it can come close enough to our coast and far enough north to throw some steadier showers or rain back in our direction on Sunday. Either way, it's likely another mainly cloudy, brisk, and cooler day with a few showers or some times of drizzle. If the aforementioned low can come far enough north, then we'll throw some steadier rain into the forecast as well. Areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially closer to the shore, are likely to be wettest. Meanwhile, areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley, through the Poconos and the I-80/81 corridors, will be least wet in terms of measurable rain. By the end of the weekend, most locations should only be talking a tenth of an inch or less of total rainfall.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Once the weekend wraps up, go figure, it's back to partly sunny skies and an unseasonably warm pattern for mid-October. Columbus Day Monday’s afternoon highs should rebound into the low to mid 70s, and then the highs should keep climbing into the mid and upper 70s moving through the week, perhaps even nearing 80 degrees in a few spots by Wednesday. Lows at night should also be fairly mild only dropping into the upper 50s (typical lows now should be in the upper 40s). It's a mainly dry forecast Monday through Wednesday, and perhaps beyond, outside of some patchy fog and low clouds to start Monday and Tuesday (and perhaps a stray early shower Monday as well).
TRACK THE WEATHER: