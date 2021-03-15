While brisk and chilly, today was the sunniest day that this work and school week has to offer. After record warmth last week, highs today struggled to reach 40 degrees, even with abundant sunshine. It doesn’t get any nicer on Tuesday, as the first of two systems this week spreads a little light rain and even a little light snow our way later Tuesday and Tuesday night. While little to no accumulation is expected, any mention of snow this close to spring usually isn’t a welcome sight, especially after last week! And it may not be the only chance of snowflakes this week. Wednesday is our in between day, and while still cloudy, will trend mostly dry. A soaking rain could follow Thursday, and that could mix with or change to snow before ending early Friday as colder air arrives to wrap up winter. Spring begins this weekend, with a steady warming trend likely by early next week.
TONIGHT
Skies start out mostly clear this evening, but clouds will increase overnight ahead of our next weather disturbance. It will be a cold mid-March night, with lows in the mid 20s but with winds finally and thankfully diminishing.
TUESDAY
Weak low pressure will pass by to our south on Tuesday, but close enough to provide us with a mostly cloudy and unseasonably chilly day with highs only in the upper 30s. In addition, enough moisture should sneak in, taking the form of a little light rain and snow. No accumulations are expected, but just the fact that snow is in the forecast after last week’s record warmth is insulting enough for most of us who are ready for spring. Light snow is more likely the farther north you travel, especially in the Poconos and higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. That occasional light wintry mix will continue into Tuesday night, with lows around freezing.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s low pressure won’t be in a hurry to depart on Wednesday, so the clouds won’t either. Expect another mainly cloudy day with perhaps a hint of drizzle or a leftover shower early in the morning. While the rest of the day is drier and more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s, the clouds will likely remain in place.
THURSDAY
This will likely be the most unsettled day of the week, with periods of rain developing and a good soaking likely resulting. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible as of right now, with highs in the upper 40s during the day. However, colder air may allow the rain to mix with or change to snow before ending Thursday night or Friday morning, but with little to no accumulation currently expected.
FRIDAY
Clouds and some morning rain or snow showers will give way to some sunshine, finally, by Friday afternoon to wrap up an unsettled week. But it will be windy and cooler with highs only in the low 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend is the sunniest and overall nicest part of this forecast, with sunshine returning and temperatures slowly moderating. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Saturday with a leftover brisk breeze, then lighter winds and milder highs in the mid 50s come Sunday, the first full day of spring by the way! Spring officially begins before sunrise Saturday morning.
