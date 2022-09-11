Sunday continues to look rather cloudy, much cooler, and wet with periods of rain, especially as we work into the afternoon. It's the first of three straight days from Sunday to Tuesday where clouds rule the roost overall, and there will be a continued chance for some rain or rain showers. Sunday in fact probably features the steadiest rains for the longest period of time while Monday will feature more in the way of scattered showers (and possibly a thunderstorm). Tuesday will start with some lingering clouds and a spotty shower before some peeks of sun return by the afternoon. Bottom line is, all three days will likely provide some needed rainfall, as we continue to chip away at our summer rainfall deficit. With a more southerly wind flow to start next week plus a few breaks in the clouds, high temperatures should warm a bit compared to Sunday climbing through the 70s, and humidity values will be a bit more on the sticky side as well. By the middle and latter half of next week, quintessential September weather returns and likely lasts through the start of the following weekend.
SUNDAY
Expect an overcast day with an easterly onshore wind taking hold leading to high temperatures only in the low 70s. And to go along with that much cooler weather, we anticipate hit-or-miss showers initially in the morning to gradually transition to some steadier rains by midday into a good chunk of the afternoon. This rain may take a bit longer to get into New Jersey, so things there may stay dry a bit longer, but expect eventually things to turn damp to the east as well by late afternoon into Sunday evening. There might be some isolated downpours with the rain, but overall, nothing too terribly heavy is expected. Rainfall totals by end of day Sunday look to run generally between a quarter to a half inch.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The unsettled pattern likely continues Monday, and perhaps even into some of Tuesday, as a slow moving low pressure system and cold front meanders through the Northeast. We will see a return to a more humid southerly wind flow in advance of this storm system, so look for perhaps a few breaks of sun on Monday with warmer afternoon highs getting back into the upper 70s. At the same time though, the air will feel stickier, and the combination of higher humidity clashing with our approaching storm system should lead to scattered showers and thunderstorm firing up Monday afternoon and evening. The morning Monday may feature a shower or two as well, but as of now, it seems the best chance to get wet Monday will be during the second half of the day. Low pressure and the associated cold front look to be crossing the region Tuesday morning, so this will keep some showers in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions to start Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon however, it appears our storm system will depart to our north and east allowing drier and less humid air to settle in. This should help shut off any remaining rain and bring clearing skies and more in the way of sunshine. Tuesday afternoon's highs once again look to reach the upper 70s. Our rainfall total from Sunday to Tuesday looks to be around a half inch to an inch, as we chip away at our summer-long dry spell.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure will return from the north and west for Wednesday leading to the start of a much nicer stretch of weather, the same stuff we started this weekend with. A cold front moves through Thursday, but you'd hardly know it as it should be moisture starved and will likely just bring some patchy clouds. So, look for lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Sunday. Nighttime lows should return to refreshingly cool levels again in the mid to upper 50s.
