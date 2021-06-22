After the passage of a cold front, it was a stormy evening for many, but it'll pay off in our favor in the days ahead. Tuesday will be a transition day, albeit a wet one, as we transition back to a more comfortable air mass for the middle and end of the week, with Wednesday and Thursday being the pick days of the forecast in terms of sunshine and comfort.
Enjoy low humidity, sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures for the rest of the week as a dome of high pressure builds into the area.
That high pressure cell will gradually break down heading into the weekend but right now your weekend doesn't look like a washout just a classic summery pattern with the chance for a pop-up storm both days.
TUESDAY
While our cold front will slowly settle off the coast during the day on our transition Tuesday, it will be a slow process. Furthermore, a disturbance riding along that front will likely cause another area of rain with perhaps an embedded thunderstorm to develop during the morning into early afternoon.
With cooler temperatures and lowering humidity levels continuing to arrive during the day, the threat for severe weather is much less than Monday and it's more plain rain instead of thunderstorms. However, some wet weather is likely through at least early afternoon Tuesday, with some drying trying to work in towards late afternoon and especially the evening hours.
Expect a much cooler day, with highs closer to 70 degrees instead of 90° like on Monday.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
If you liked that comfy sunshine we were treated to most of last week, it returns for a few day encore later this week, especially Wednesday and Thursday. That means comfortably pleasant highs around 75 to 80 degrees, coolest Wednesday, with both days featuring refreshingly low humidity levels.
The nights are better for sleeping as well, as we dip down into the 50s for three straight nights.
While Friday looks fairly nice as well, we'll watch the humidity tick higher and a cold front approach from the Great Lakes, probably leading to some shower and thunderstorm chances returning by Friday night and the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks to be, well, quite summery. Expect seasonably warm and humid weather with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few scattered thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.
Highs will inch up into the low to mid 80s, and you'll start to feel the stickier air return as well.
