As we expected, skies turned cloudier, and high temperatures turned much cooler for Saturday dropping back into the upper 60s (although more seasonable) as an easterly onshore wind developed bringing in Atlantic moisture. We were fortunate in that we didn't see much shower or drizzle activity, but regardless, many would likely agree the day didn't have anywhere near as nice of a feel compared to Friday. A coastal low will track northeastward tonight into Sunday helping to keep our cool easterly onshore wind flow in place, but once more, it doesn't appear there will be much in the way of rainfall moving across our region. Skies will remain rather cloudy Sunday, and once again we can't completely rule out a shower, but it seems, similar to Saturday, there will be plenty of dry times as well. Of course, once the weekend is over on Monday, our warm and dry pattern resumes for much of next week, with highs climbing well back into the 70s and more in the way of sunshine returning moving through the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure remains locked in place across Nova Scotia while an area of low pressure moves slowly northward off the North Carolina coast. The result will be a well established easterly onshore wind flow for our region which will continue to funnel in Atlantic moisture. This means skies will be rather cloudy, again, tonight, and that continues our trend of mild nights as heat can't escape the atmosphere, and overnight lows only drop into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Typical lows now this time of the year should be down into the upper 40s. A few waves of showers may work from east to west across the region, and some drizzle will also be possible, but we don't expect a prolonged period of steady rain across the region.
SUNDAY
High pressure to the north over Atlantic Canada doesn't budge much, and our low off the North Carolina coast moves a little further north but also a little further off the coast. Our easterly wind flow will remain well established and this keeps mostly cloudy skies in place as well. This will keep high temperatures down in the mid to upper 60s, and our easterly wind will also add a little extra chill to the air as it occasionally gusts up to around 20 miles-per-hour. Similar to Saturday, it seems there will be plenty of dry times, but we can't entirely rule out the occasional shower, especially later in the afternoon into the evening. Areas closer to the New Jersey coastline may see a period of some steadier rain later Sunday PM, however for most, we'll be lucky if we even pick up a tenth of an inch of total rainfall by the time the weekend is over.
MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Once the weekend wraps up, go figure, it's back to partly sunny skies and an unseasonably warm pattern for mid-October. Columbus Day Monday’s and Tuesday's afternoon highs should rebound into the low to mid 70s, and then the highs should keep climbing into the mid and upper 70s moving through the rest of the week. Lows at night should also be fairly mild only dropping into the upper 50s. It's a mainly dry forecast through much of this period with just the slightest chance of a stray shower east of the Lehigh Valley early Monday morning, then again Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak and dying cold front moves into the region. Outside of some patchy fog and low clouds to start otherwise Monday and Tuesday, much of the week should feature a mix of sun and clouds.
