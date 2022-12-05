Our next round of rain arrives on Tuesday followed by a lingering showers Wednesday. It will be another setup where, despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will still manage to climb into the 50s, especially Wednesday. Dry weather along with some sun should return for Thursday as high temperatures remain mild in the 50s. Cooler temperatures settle back in by the end of the week into next weekend, but uncertainty remains with regards to just how much cooler it will get. In terms of precipitation - that'll be based on how close an area of low pressure tracks. As of now, it appears any precipitation would occur mostly on Friday. Bottom line is…there's no snow or bitter cold in the forecast ...at least just yet.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT
Expect partly cloudy skies early then increasing clouds after midnight. A shower is possible late or even closer to daybreak Tuesday morning and overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 30s under fairly light breezes. If the moisture can link up with the cold air there may some wintry precipitation very early but it will also be very limited, mainly in the Poconos.
TUESDAY
Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday bringing plenty of clouds and periods of rain. Despite the clouds and wet weather, we should still manage to see temperatures steady in the 40s all day. So, this will likely be an all-rain event. The only chance for some wintry precipitation to mix in will be very early Tuesday when its chilly enough to support but even then, it will be limited as the onset of moisture looks a little more delayed then previously. The best window for a steady rain will be in the afternoon and then periods of on and off rain and showers into the evening. Temperatures overnight will fall stay steady in the 40s amid clouds and a few passing showers.
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy skies and a few lingering showers will be the rule as a weak front moves through. There may be a few peeks of sun here or there but overall, expect the clouds to win out the day. Now it won't be as sloppy as Tuesday but there will be passing showers throughout the day. Temperatures will grow back to the 50s in the afternoon, so like the previous day, this will be all rain. A few clouds will linger overnight as most of the wet weather departs and temperatures will fall to the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada should be just strong enough to push our aforementioned front far enough to our south Thursday to bring back a little more in the way of sunshine along with mainly dry conditions. High temperatures Thursday should also remain mild in the low 50s. The cooler air will sink by Friday as we wake up to temperatures back in the middle 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s. There could be some rain Friday, and if it's just cold enough, perhaps some snow (especially in the higher elevations) but that is all based on where an area of low pressure approaching from our west or southwest tracks. And there remains a high amount of uncertainty with the track at this time. Stay tuned!
