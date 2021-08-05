HARRISBURG, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for Friday for much of the viewing area.
On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities Friday, according to a news release from the DEP.
The Code Orange Air Quality Action Day was issued in the southeastern counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia, and in the Lehigh Valley-Berks area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton, the DEP said.
Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 90, associated with an area of high pressure, will likely contribute to eight-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Friday, according to the DEP.
The DEP said it strongly encourages residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by:
Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation;
Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;
Limiting engine idling;
Refueling cars and trucks after dusk; and
Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.
For more information, people can visit DEP, EPA’s AirNow, Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Air Quality Partnership, or Air Quality Partnership of Lehigh Valley-Berks.