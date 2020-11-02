After a wet end to the weekend, it was nice to see the sunshine again to start the work week on Monday. But it sure did come with a price. Strong west to northwest winds gusted as high as 50 miles-per-hour, delivering some unseasonably chilly air for early November as highs only reached the 40s for most of us. Factor in that blustery breeze, and it felt much colder despite the sunshine. While the winds won’t be as strong into Election Day, a brisk breeze will continue overnight and then slowly diminish by Tuesday evening, with the cooler than average temperatures remaining in place over the next 24 hours. But after that, Mother Nature is “electing” to deliver an extended stretch of sunny and warmer weather, starting Wednesday and likely continuing right through the upcoming weekend. Highs will soar through the 60s as the week progresses, and probably flirt with 70 degrees on some backyard thermometers before the week is out. All the while, it’s a dry forecast as well, with no rain or snow in sight.
TONIGHT
Clear to partly cloudy skies can be expected tonight as winds continue to blow but not as strongly as they did during the day, gusting as high as 35 miles-per-hour. Overnight lows should drop to around or just below freezing, however with the wind factored in, it will feel more like it’s well down into the 20s and even the upper teens in a few spots. A weak and fast moving clipper low pressure system will come diving down across eastern Canada and swing through Upstate New York late at night dragging a cold front with it. The front will spark some rain and snow showers across Upstate New York, and a few of these may work as far south as the northern Poconos and far northern New Jersey close to sunrise on Tuesday. However, the large majority of the area should not see anything and remain dry.
TUESDAY
A ridge of high pressure will gradually start to nose its way back into the region for Tuesday leading to the start of a warmup that will be much more noticeable by the latter half of the week. We can expect dry weather for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs still a bit chilly in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. While winds should be a little lighter compared to Monday, we still expect some gusts to get up to around 20 or 25 miles-per-hour adding a little extra chill to the air.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build overhead and center itself offshore later Wednesday leading to plenty of sunshine and a return to a southwesterly wind flow. While the morning will likely start chilly in the mid 30s, we can expect afternoon highs to get back to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will also be lighter compared to the beginning of the week, so it will be a much more tolerable day to be out and about, certainly in the afternoon.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will remain well in control as it anchors itself to our south and offshore. That position will keep a southwesterly wind flow going for us, and this will continue to pump in some rather warm air for this time of the year. The feeling will certainly be quite different compared to how the week started. Both Thursday and Friday should feature mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. Lows will also be getting milder at night only dropping into the mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control, and the warmth remains in place. Highs continue to top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for early November. Expect lots of sunshine from start to finish throughout the weekend.