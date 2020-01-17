Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>009-PAZ060>062-103-105-172100- /O.NEW.KPHI.WW.Y.0002.200118T1500Z-200119T0600Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 337 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and adjacent portions of northern and northwest New Jersey. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop from late morning into the afternoon on Saturday. The heaviest snow will likely occur from mid to late afternoon. Snow may mix with sleet or rain by early Saturday evening before tapering off overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$