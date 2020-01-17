TODAY: Quite cold and brisk despite plenty of sunshine. High: 32
TONIGHT: Very cold with clear to partly cloudy skies early then increasing clouds late. Low: 16
SATURDAY: Thickening cloudiness with snow arriving during midday, mixing with and changing to ice and rain late; snow accumulation 2-4" for many but a coating-2" south and 4-6" north. High: 35 Low: 32
We’re now 27 days into winter, and so far there’s been no more than one or two days that could be considered cold. Thursday was not one of them, even with some strong and blustery winds that gusted from 40 to 50 miles-per-hour across much of the area throughout the day. Highs peaked around 50 degrees just after sunrise, then temperatures eased back into the 40s during the day as those brisk breezes started to usher in some long overdue cold air, along with a few rain and snow showers mixed in with the sunshine. The colder air became much more established late last night, and you'll definitely feel it when you step out the door this morning. The cold will be the start of what could be almost a week-long stretch of more January-like temperatures. What would a long cold stretch be however without any snow, and sure enough, we’ll have an opportunity for some accumulating snow to start the weekend on Saturday. Given the lack of cold this winter, snowfall has been rather lacking as well. While a light (for most) and moderate (in the higher elevations) snowfall is expected to develop on Saturday, the short duration of our weekend storm coupled with a changeover from snow to a mix and rain will prevent this from being a significant snow across our area.
TODAY AND TONIGHT
Outside of a few flurries or a snow shower last night, mainly across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, skies eventually turned mostly clear for much of the region as low temperatures dipped well down into the 20s. Factor in a still brisk northwest breeze that has been gusting from 30 to 40 miles-per-hour and wind chills will accordingly be in the single digits and teens first thing this morning. You'll want to make sure the kiddies are bundled up good at the bus stop this morning. An early morning flurry or snow shower and scattered clouds will remain possible in the Poconos today; otherwise, many of us can expect a nice-looking Friday with plenty of sunshine, but it will be ineffective sunshine as highs struggle to do any better than 32 degrees by afternoon. That will make today the coldest day of the winter so far, which of course isn’t saying much considering how mild the winter has been to date. Winds will still be fairly gusty through midday, but should diminish a bit as high pressure draws closer later in the afternoon. With that high nearby tonight, clear skies will exist for a while before clouds increase late. There should be a long enough period of clear sky combined with much lighter winds to set the stage for overnight lows to drop well down into the teens.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds will thicken early on Saturday, but the early morning hours will be cold and dry. With the cold air in place to start the weekend, most of us will start as snow as our next storm arrives, but most will not stay as snow as the cold air gradually erodes later in the day. Expect snow to arrive from west to east across eastern Pennsylvania and then New Jersey by late morning and early afternoon, with most of the snow accumulations occurring Saturday afternoon. As the afternoon progresses and some warmer air begins to eat away at the cold, that snow will change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and a little freezing rain, and then eventually plain rain. The changeover will occur as it normally does from south to north across the area, which means the farther north you travel and higher up in elevation you go, the more snow you will see, like the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. The farther south and east you travel and closer to the coast you get, the changeover to rain occurs sooner and limits snow totals. So how much snow can be expected? Winter Weather Advisories from the National Weather Service are currently in effect from late Saturday morning until late Saturday night for the Lehigh Valley, Berks, upper Bucks/Mont, southern Poconos, and west-central and northern New Jersey, but additional counties will likely be added to the advisory with time. Right now, from least to most, it looks like the Delaware Valley and the Interstate 95 corridor, including most of central and southern New Jersey, northern Delaware, and far southeastern Pennsylvania will only see a C-2” of snow, which will likely get washed away by a quicker changeover to rain. Farther northwest towards the Interstate 78 corridor, including the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and most of northwestern New Jersey, 2-4” of snow is currently forecast, with a later changeover to mix and then rain before ending Saturday evening. As usual, the higher elevations will get the most, with the Poconos (Carbon, Monroe, and Pike counties) seeing more than 4” of snow, with 4-6” the general expectation but a few higher amounts in the normally snowier highest elevations. In the mountains, the snow will end as a light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain Saturday evening, but little plain rain is expected.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will be much quieter, but also quite windy once again as northwest winds usher in some cold air reinforcements behind our departing storm. Expect a partly sunny and brisk day with highs in the mid 30s, but wind chills well below freezing thanks to some gusty northwest breezes.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold will be the big story Monday and Tuesday, with our first days of the winter with highs only expected to be in the mid to upper 20s. Expect partly sunny skies with nothing more than a few flurries, but brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens much of the time. In fact, overnight lows may themselves drop into the single digits by Tuesday night.