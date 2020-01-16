Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-061-062-105-162215- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Lehigh- Northampton-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont, and Perkasie 301 PM EST Thu Jan 16 2020 ...Snow Showers and Squalls This Afternoon... Snow showers and snow squalls will continue to affect the area through this afternoon. Visibilities will drop quickly to one mile or less in heaviest snowfall while winds continue to gust 40 to 50 mph at times. The areas of greatest threat to experience heavy snow will be north of Interstate 78 and higher elevations. Drivers are urged to use extra caution if you must travel this afternoon. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. $$