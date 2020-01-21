Tuesday was a great looking mid-winter day with lots of sunshine and a bit less wind than the past few days, but it didn’t feel quite as good as it looked thanks to some rather cold temperatures, which have been a rarity for much of the winter so far. Most of us began the day around 10 to 15 degrees early Tuesday morning, with afternoon highs only bouncing back to around 30 to 35 degrees, even with abundant sunshine. And while we still have a few more cold nights ahead with lows forecast to return to the teens, a warming trend will begin on Wednesday and become more noticeable as the week progresses. All the while, we keep a fair amount of sunshine each day with high pressure in control of our weather through Friday, with clouds increasing later Friday ahead of our next storm system. That storm arrives to start the weekend, leading to our second straight stormy Saturday. But at least right now, this weekend’s storm looks to be more wet than white for much of the area, except perhaps the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as the deep cold air will have departed by the time our storm arrives. In fact, January may end on a milder than average note next week with highs mainly in the 40s through the end of the month.
TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Expect a pair of mainly clear and cold nights Tuesday and Wednesday nights with a mostly sunny and cool day sandwiched in between. Lows will be in the teens, as clear skies and light winds with high pressure overhead leads to good conditions for radiational cooling. After a cold start on Wednesday, abundant sunshine will be a little more effective at warming us up than it has the past few days, with highs around 40 degrees by afternoon. Winds finally relax to less than 10 miles-per-hour, which will make that 40° feel a bit nicer still.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure continues to control our weather, but as winds shift more from the southwest on Thursday and then southeast on Friday, warmer temperatures will result. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine, then Friday will get off to a sunny start but clouds will increase later in the day and overnight ahead of our impending weekend storm. Highs each day will climb into the mid 40s, so the warmer air will become more apparent. Even the nights will see an easing of the cold, with lows by Friday night closer to 30 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Another weekend, another storm. But this one will be different than the last one, with respect to the amount of cold air available and the track our storm will take. More of a coastal low is expected to form with our next system, and coastal lows this time of year are usually more conducive for creating winter weather than lows that track up over the Great Lakes, like the storm last weekend did. But before snow lovers get too excited, there’s much less cold air available with our next storm compared to the cold the last one had to work with. Plus, easterly winds off the warmer Atlantic Ocean may keep the air warm enough for rain for most of the area. As a result, rain is likely more favored over ice and snow for this Saturday into Sunday. However, there are scenarios that create just enough cold air for a little winter weather at the start of this storm and some at the end as well, with rain for most of the middle. As usual, the winter weather concerns will be higher the farther north and west you travel, with the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley most favored to see any prolonged winter weather this weekend. Ultimately, the track and strength of our coastal low will dictate who sees what, with a track on the coast bringing more rain and a track farther offshore bringing the chance for a little more winter weather. Stay tuned for more specifics as the week progresses.