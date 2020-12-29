A few early morning snow showers gave way to plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, but it wasn’t the 50-degree sunshine we enjoyed on Monday. Instead, brisk northwest breezes brought down some seasonably cold air, keeping highs 10 to 15 degrees cooler and wind chills below freezing despite partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect one more chilly but dry day on Wednesday, this time without the blustery winds, before some unsettled weather heads our way towards the New Year. Expect two rounds of wet weather, the first and lighter of the two coming in the form of some light rain showers Thursday morning. After we sneak in a dry New Year’s Eve in between our rounds of rain, things turn wetter to start 2021, with some steadier rain developing during the day on Friday and lingering into Friday night. While round two may begin as some freezing rain early Friday, especially north of Interstate 78, it becomes mostly rain as any cold air is scoured out. A mild and dry Saturday will follow, with a return of the 50-degree warmth.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Winds will diminish overnight, but clear skies and less wind will allow for the coldest night of the forecast tonight, as lows drop into the upper teens. One more seasonably chilly and dry day is in store for Wednesday, with less wind and more clouds but still some sunshine and highs back in the upper 30s. Clouds will thicken Wednesday night, with some rain showers possible late at night. Some snow showers could be mixed in over the higher elevations.
THURSDAY INTO NEW YEAR’S EVE
A cold front will slide through on Thursday, with plenty of clouds and at least some rain showers out ahead of it, especially during the first part of the day. With any luck, which of course has been in short supply in 2020, we’ll dry out later in the day and have a mainly dry transition from the old year to the new on New Year’s Eve itself. Expect highs back up in the mid 40s Thursday with some afternoon drying, with first night temperatures in the low to mid 30s. While the celebrations won’t be as extravagant this New Year’s Eve, the weather won’t be all that bad in terms of significant cold or wind. And unlike Christmas Eve, it does look dry.
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Our next low pressure will track up to our west through the Great Lakes, keeping the chances for any snow well to our west. However, with just enough cold air in place behind our cold front, some freezing rain is possible, especially at the onset of the next round of wet weather on Friday and especially the farther north you travel. Pockets of colder air in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey could prolong the freezing rain in the higher elevations, with mostly rain elsewhere later Friday into Friday night, as highs climb to around 40 degrees and temperatures likely continue to rise Friday night. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible, but likely not enough to cause widespread renewed flooding concerns.
THIS WEEKEND
This could be the pick day of the forecast, as our storm departs and clouds break for some sunshine. With no cold air immediately behind our storm, highs will actually warm into the low to mid 50s to start the first weekend of the new year. Some light rain is possible by Sunday.
