It's the second straight week that we're wrapping up with a fresh blast of arctic air from Canada, with single digit above and below zero wind chills much of the day. Wind chills may again approach or dip below zero late tonight into early Saturday, as the bitter cold looks to be a constant fixture in our forecast right through the weekend. But while cold, the weekend should also remain dry, as a storm passes safely out to sea to our south over the next 24 hours, providing snow and ice from Virginia Beach to Myrtle Beach but misses us wide right. The cold remains most of next week as well, with yet another fresh blast of arctic air due to arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Outside of a few snow showers or flurries the first half of the week, it's a pretty quiet and mostly dry forecast. The next opportunity for a more sizable storm would be next weekend, at the earliest, if a coastal low can develop and track our way. Since it's still a week away, that's two big ifs at this point.
TONIGHT
Expect another bitter cold night with clear to partly cloudy skies and some high clouds around, thicker south and east of the Lehigh Valley as our southern storm slides by out to sea well offshore. It may clip the South Jersey and Delaware beaches with some flurries, but for the rest of us, it's cold and dry with single digit lows and near or below zero wind chills by morning.
THIS WEEKEND
With our weekend storm a swing and a miss out to sea, our weekend now looks quite cold, but also quite dry. expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs only in the mid 20s on Saturday, inching up to around 30 degrees on Sunday. There could be a few flurries Sunday evening or overnight, but nothing more than some conversational snowflakes.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold continues most of next week, perhaps with the exception of Tuesday, our only opportunity to climb above freezing with mid 30s forecast for highs. Expect partly to at times mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday, with Monday looking colder but dry and then the chance of some snow showers Monday night and Tuesday. A few rain showers could be mixed in as well on Tuesday, but nothing more than scattered showers are expected at this time. Yet another shot of arctic air will follow Tuesday's disturbance for the middle of next week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our next arctic blast is due to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday, with partly sunny skies and unseasonably cold highs. By now, you know the drill: low 20s for highs and single digits for lows, with wind chills near zero at times either side of sunrise. The cold eases towards next weekend and there's the chance of a more sizable coastal low. But at this point, it's too soon to say if that storm will develop and if it does, where it will go. We have a week to watch that potential be realized or fizzle out.
