The weekend should remain dry, as a storm passes safely out to sea to our south over the next 24 hours, providing snow and ice from Virginia Beach to Myrtle Beach but misses us wide right. A quick clipper could bring a few snow showers late or overnight Sunday, not amounting to much at all, perhaps a coating in some backyards. The cold remains in place for most of next week as well, with yet another fresh surge of arctic air due to arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Outside of a few snow showers Tuesday, it's a pretty quiet and mostly dry forecast next week. The next opportunity for a more sizable storm would be next weekend, at the earliest, if a coastal low can develop and track our way. Since it's still a week away, it's way too early to talk specifics but stay tuned!
THIS WEEKEND
With our weekend storm a swing and a miss out to sea, our weekend now looks quite cold, but also quite dry. expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs only in the mid 20s on Saturday, inching up to around 30 degrees on Sunday. There could be a few flurries Sunday evening or overnight, but nothing more than some conversational snowflakes.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold continues most of next week, perhaps with the exception of Tuesday, our only opportunity to climb above freezing with mid 30s forecast for highs. Expect partly to at times mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday, with Monday looking colder but dry and then the chance of some snow showers Tuesday. A few rain showers could be mixed in as well on Tuesday. Yet another shot of arctic air will follow Tuesday's disturbance for the middle of next week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our next surge of arctic air is due to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday, with partly sunny skies and unseasonably cold highs. By now, you know the drill: low 20s for highs and single digits for lows, with wind chills near zero at times either side of sunrise. The cold eases towards next weekend and there's the chance of a more sizable coastal low. But at this point, it's too soon to say if that storm will develop and if it does, where it will go. We have a week to watch that potential be realized or fizzle out.
