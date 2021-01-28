When you think bad winter weather, some of us think cold, while others think snow. Coincidentally, we have both in our forecast between now and early next week. The cold, accompanied by biting and bitter breezes, is already here, and it will only get colder over the next 24 hours. In fact, the coldest air of the winter so far should deliver our first back-to-back days this season with highs unable to get out of the 20s Friday and Saturday. Factor in a persistent and gusty wind, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens through Friday night, and even around or below zero around sunrise Friday and Saturday mornings. So the cold is here, and it is a guarantee to stick around right through the weekend, although winds will diminish by the weekend as high pressure builds in. The snow, in the forecast for the end of the weekend and early next week, isn’t quite a guarantee yet. But chances continue to steadily increase for a significant and slow moving coastal storm early next week, capable of producing snow and wind anytime from late Sunday through Tuesday. However, the details are still being worked out as to how much snow is possible, so stay tuned.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
Expect partly cloudy skies to wrap up the week, with perhaps a few flurries up in the Poconos. Otherwise, the cold and wind will remain the main weather focus. Expect winds to occasionally gust from 30 to 40mph tonight through Friday, driving wind chills into the single digits and even around or below zero at times. Actual lows will be in the low to mid teens overnight, with Friday’s highs struggling to climb into the mid 20s, despite a fair amount of sunshine.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the better and brighter weekend day, but it will remain bitterly cold. We’ll start the day around 10 degrees with wind chills near zero, but it won’t be as windy overall as the preceding few days. Expect mostly sunny skies, a still noticeable but much lighter northwest breeze, and highs in the mid to upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens during the day, as opposed to Friday’s single digits. Clouds will thicken on Sunday and some light snow is possible in the afternoon as our storm approaches and reorganizes, but any steadier snow will hold off until later Sunday night and especially Monday. It remains cold on Sunday, with highs around 30 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It seems increasingly likely that a strong and slow-moving coastal storm is going to develop Monday and Tuesday. But it’s still uncertain as to the precise track and strength of this likely winter storm, which will of course help determine snowfall amounts and other impacts. Right now, the chance of snow and wind remain in the forecast from Sunday night through at least the first half of Tuesday, given the slow movement of this system. It also looks like mainly snow for most of us, with mixing issues likely only closer to the coast. But amounts could vary from little if the track is more offshore to a lot with a track closer to the coast. The storm evolution should come into better focus by Friday, and we could conceivably begin to talk about possible amounts then. Stay tuned, for this will likely be a significant winter storm for parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. But it’s still yet to be determined precisely for who.
