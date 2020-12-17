Our first winter storm of the season is in the books, with no surprises as an expected 8 to 12 inches of snow fell through much of the area, from the Lehigh Valley through Berks County and northwestern New Jersey. Parts of the Poconos picked up a little more than a foot, with up to 15” in the higher elevations, while snow totals dropped to the 4 to 8 inch range farther south towards the Delaware Valley, due to more mixing with sleet and rain. Now it’s the calm after the storm, with cold and dry weather through the start of the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday and Saturday with high pressure building in, with light winds as it crests overhead to start the weekend. Of course, with clearer skies, light winds, and a deep and fresh snowpack, expect some bitterly cold nights, especially Friday night as some places drop into the single digits for the first time this season. Even with the sunshine the next few days, temperatures struggle to do much better than the freezing mark (32 degrees) for afternoon highs. The cold eases a little bit later in the weekend and early next week as highs trend back closer to 40 degrees, but we’ll have to watch for some light rain and snow showers as a few weather disturbances ripple along in a fast moving pattern. However, there’s no more big storms in the immediate future. But be aware that a pretty big shot of arctic air may arrive just in time for Christmas later next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Some clouds will hang around tonight and stop temperatures from free falling, like they’ll probably do Friday night with clearer skies. Still, expect lows to drop into the upper teens with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Watch out for a refreeze of any snow and slush that melted during the day, and for some black ice and slick spots on the roads overnight into Friday morning.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure provides us with partly sunny skies both days, light winds, but cold temperatures will remain in place. Highs will only be in the low 30s, with Friday night’s lows touching the single digits with mostly clear skies and light winds, not to mention all that snow on the ground.
SUNDAY
Expect mostly cloudy skies for the end of the weekend, and a couple of rain or snow showers possible as the first of two disturbances slides through late in the weekend. Only some nuisance raindrops and snowflakes are possible, nothing that should have an impact on any travel or outdoor plans.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A second and possibly slightly stronger disturbance slides through late Monday into early Tuesday, with some light rain and snow showers possible centered on Monday night. Even though there could be more coverage of rain and snow showers, again little impact is expected. We look to briefly warm up mid-week towards Christmas Eve, then possibly bitter cold air comes crashing in on Christmas Day.
TRACK THE WEATHER: