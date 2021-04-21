Today will be a transitional day as a round of showers and a thunderstorm or two during the middle of the day on Wednesday will be followed by a shot of cold and wind into Thursday. Temperatures return to seasonable levels late in the week as some nice weather returns Friday and Saturday, but the 70s stay away indefinitely. A coastal low over the weekend may bring some steadier rain our way Saturday night into Sunday morning, perhaps helping to knock back the persistently high pollen levels of late.
So, get ready for a quick round of wet weather around or a little after lunchtime today, then unseasonably chilly and windy weather all day Thursday. Stay alert for freezing cold temperatures tonight amid winds gusting near 30 mph - cover up or bring in any plants or vegetation!
WEDNESDAY
A cold front will slide through during the day, with mostly cloudy skies and increasingly brisk southerly breezes out ahead of it, along with a round of some showers and even a gusty thunderstorm or heavy downpour.
While not as warm as Tuesday, it’s still seasonably mild ahead of our front with highs in the middle, possibly upper 60s.
The most likely timing for a few hours of wet weather is from late morning to mid-afternoon, with the rain sweeping from west to east across the area either side of midday.
Temperatures will drop later in the day as strong west to northwest wind behind our front usher in some colder air. Lows will actually drop to near freezing Wednesday night, with even colder wind chills.
THURSDAY
Thursday is a mainly dry day, but it will feel more like mid-March rather than mid-April. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, but with highs struggling to do much better than 50 degrees behind our cold front.
Factor in a blustery west to northwest wind gusting over 30mph, and wind chills will be in the 20s early in the morning and in the 30s and low 40s throughout the unseasonably chilly day.
FRIDAY
Expect a cold start Friday morning with temperatures well down in the 30s early in the day. But lots of sunshine will help temperatures return to more seasonable levels in the low 60s by afternoon. There will still be a somewhat brisk breeze, but not as cold or gusty a wind as what we see on Thursday.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend may begin and end dry, but there will be a decent shot of some steadier rain in the middle. Expect some sunshine to start Saturday, but clouds will increase as the day progresses. Some rain will develop Saturday night and last into Sunday morning as a coastal low develops, but moves quickly enough to allow for some drying and even clearing later in the day on Sunday.
Saturday is the milder day ahead of the rain with highs in the mid 60s, with cooler and breezier weather expected Sunday to wrap up the weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: