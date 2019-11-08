TONIGHT: Clear with near-record cold. Low: 20
SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine; cold with light winds. High: 42
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 30
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Sometimes looks can be deceiving. Friday was one of those good-looking early November days with a fair amount of sunshine. But in terms of feel, it felt more like a mid to late December day. Despite the partly sunny skies, highs struggled to do much better than 40 degrees for most of us, and that’s without the wind factored in. Once those brisk northwest breezes that occasionally gusted to 25 to 35 miles-per-hour were accounted for, wind chills remained around or below freezing for much of the day. It certainly felt like early winter, and there were a few flurries or even a steadier snow shower this morning for some of us as that colder air became established. But while there’s no doubt that today was unseasonably chilly, just wait until the middle of next week when a stronger blast of arctic air may have us mired in the 30s for daytime highs for at least a couple of days, as we trade our December feel for an early January one.
Thankfully, there will be a brief reprieve between cold shots, but not until the second half of the weekend. With skies becoming clear and diminishing winds overnight, temperatures will plummet to around 20 degrees by Saturday morning. Record lows may be challenged in a few spots, with the current record low of 19° for November 9th in both Allentown and Reading. Saturday should feature partly sunny skies with some high clouds making the sunshine milky at times, but it will be a dry day as high pressure starts overhead and then slowly slides off the coast. Given the cold start and the presence of those high clouds, expect another cold day as highs will again struggle to reach the low 40s. Perhaps the main difference between today and tomorrow will be the winds, or in the case of Saturday, the lack thereof. With high pressure nearby, the winds will be lighter and the wind chill much less of a factor.
Our break in between cold blasts will arrive on Sunday, with skies becoming partly sunny and temperatures returning to seasonable levels in the mid 50s. Veterans Day on Monday also looks seasonably mild, especially compared to what’s coming later in the week. While skies turn out mostly cloudy on Monday, it should be a dry day and the last day of 50-something-degree temperatures for a while. So enjoy the two day lull in the cold temperatures, because it may be a little while before seasonable temperatures return.
Low pressure will develop along our arctic cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning as it slides towards and off the East Coast, eventually delivering our next shot of cold air. Out ahead of that front, some light rain will develop overnight Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But as the cold air catches up, that rain will change to snow before ending by midday Tuesday. Accumulations, if any, will be minor with coatings of snow possible in spots and maybe an inch in the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey.
The conversational snowflakes notwithstanding, the bigger talking point next week will be the early season arctic air. Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday as the cold air rushes in, with 40s in the morning replaced by below freezing temperatures later in the day. Wednesday looks bitter cold, with highs only in the mid 30s and wind chills likely in the teens and 20s throughout the day. There’s a chance of breaking another cold record on Wednesday for some, the record coldest high temperature ever for November 13th. In Allentown, that record is 36°, and the forecast high is only 34° as of right now. Lows may drop all the way into the teens under clear skies and diminishing winds Wednesday night. Thursday looks cold and dry with lighter winds, then the cold gradually eases the rest of the week.
Have a good night and a great weekend!