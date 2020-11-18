With high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s for many of us on Wednesday and wind chills mired in the 20s throughout the day thanks to a blustery northwest breeze, it’s safe to say that it was unseasonably cold for mid-November, when our average high should be closer to 50 degrees. In fact, it was the coldest day most of us have seen since Leap Day (February 29th) earlier this year, the last time highs didn’t get out of the 30s in the Lehigh Valley. The good news is that we have nowhere to go but up, after tonight that is, and a nice warming trend is on the way to wrap up the week and start the weekend. That’s because we take our brisk northwest winds that have ushered in this early season cold and shift them around from the southwest, a milder wind direction, starting Thursday. That will send highs to around 60 degrees, a more than 20 degree improvement compared to today, by Friday and Saturday. Our cold high pressure slides off the coast and becomes a milder one, all the while keeping us partly to mostly sunny and dry. Another wind shift on Sunday, this time from the east, will bring in more clouds and cooler temperatures off of the ocean to wrap up the weekend, but any showers should hold off until Sunday night and Monday ahead of our next cold front early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Following the coldest day of the fall so far will be the coldest night of the season, as high pressure crests overhead and delivers mostly clear skies. Winds will thankfully and finally diminish, but in turn allow temperatures to drop deep down into the 20s overnight, with some upper teens in the Poconos.
THURSDAY
Our high pressure settles south along the Mid-Atlantic coast, allowing winds to shift from the southwest during the day and starting our warming trend, albeit slow at first. After a bitterly cold start, expect afternoon highs to climb into the upper 40s under partly sunny skies, with some high clouds signaling the start of our warm up. While the upper 40s is still a touch cool for this time of year, it’s certainly an improvement from Wednesday. Thursday night won’t be nearly as cold either, with lows mostly in the low 30s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Our warm up becomes much more noticeable to wrap up the work week and start the weekend, as southwest winds bring in near 60 degree warmth both Friday and Saturday afternoons, along with partly to mostly sunny skies. These are the pick days of the forecast in terms of sunshine and temperatures, so enjoy!
SUNDAY
A weak front, nothing more than a wind shift, drops through late Saturday, as high pressure over New England noses down to wrap up the weekend Sunday. It’s main impact is to shift our winds from the east, bring in more clouds, and cool us off back through the 50s. But the weekend will end dry, before some showers are possible Sunday night and Monday ahead of our next cold front.
