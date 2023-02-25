It was a bright but also a cooler and windy end to the week on Friday, with blustery northwest winds gusting to 40mph helping to usher in some seasonably cool air, with temperatures steady in the 40s for much of the day. It turns a bit colder still into the start of the weekend, with Saturday likely stuck in the 30s, granted with much less wind. It will also be a cloudier day with some "conversational" snowflakes, in the form of some flurries or a few snow showers which at most will coat the ground in a few spots. By Sunday, it's brighter and milder once again with more sunshine and highs back around 45-50° to wrap up the weekend. We'll start the new week with our next storm, which will likely be mostly rain south of the I-78 corridor, with a wintry mix along and mainly north of the I-78 corridor, where some accumulating snow and sleet is most likely in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey later Monday into Monday night. We'll dry things out towards the middle of the week with seasonably cool but not cold temperatures mostly in the 40s.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
It's a cold start to the last weekend of February, with mostly cloudy skies and a rare colder than average February day with highs only in the low to mid 30s. A pair of disturbances, one to our north and one to our south, will each be capable of producing some scattered showers and flurries during the day on Saturday. A coating of snow is possible anywhere from this activity, otherwise it's just some conversational snowflakes with little to no impact. It will be the coldest day of the forecast, but thankfully with lighter winds compare to Friday, with winds less than 10mph throughout the day. Skies should trend partly cloudy Saturday night.
SUNDAY
This will be the better of the two weekend days, both brighter and milder, with a mix of sun and clouds expected for our Sunday. Expect highs to be around 50 degrees, a noticeable improvement from Saturday. A southwest breeze picks up a bit, responsible for warming us up, but you'll feel a 15mph afternoon breeze with occasional gusts to 20-25mph later in the day.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
We're tracking a storm for early next week, initially a low up in the Great Lakes before a new one redevelops off the East Coast. Just how the "transfer" between the two takes place will dictate what our area sees. Right now, it looks like mostly rain south of the I-78 corridor, steadiest later Monday into Monday night. For the Poconos and far Northwest New Jersey, it looks like a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and perhaps some rain. Right along the I-78 corridor itself, it looks like more rain than wintry weather, but it will be close and we'll have to watch and wait to see when that secondary low takes over off the coast. Some snow or sleet may mix with the rain as far south as the Lehigh Valley. Either way, the Poconos and north of the Delaware Water Gap in northwestern New Jersey have the best chances of accumulating snow, sleet, and ice from this system. But how much is still very uncertain.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Our storm quickly departs early Tuesday, with just a few lingering rain or snow showers early in the day, then remaining mostly cloudy and a little breezy behind our exiting system. There's no real cold air around for this departing storm to drag down, so it will stay seasonably cool and not cold with highs mostly in the low 40s. We'll inch up into the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies expected during the day then clouds increasing overnight.
