Another in a seemingly endless rounds of February snow events deposited anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow on top of our deepening mid-winter snow cover Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The clouds and cold hung tough the rest of the day, but it dried out nicely on our Thursday, with the break from any further flakes now extending through today. But so will the cold, with no February thaws in sight through the weekend and likely right through the next week.
And there’s no break in the active February weather pattern either, as storm chances continue to line up, spreading renewed rounds of winter weather our way every few days. The next opportunity for some snow arrives over the weekend, but this time, it’s a wintry mix of snow and especially sleet and freezing rain that might be a little more problematic Saturday night. Overall though, this storm system once again doesn’t look to be too significant, and only light amounts of precipitation are expected at this time.
But there will be another storm centered on Tuesday early next week which may bring heavier amounts of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the area. So we’ve had our big snowstorm, and the four smaller snowfalls that have since followed. As for the next two, it’s the wintry mix more so than the snow that could turn out to be more problematic. As we have all month, we’ll take them one at a time as they continue to come.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY AND TONIGHT
We’ll wrap up another wintry week with a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with light winds but continued cold air as highs only reach the upper 20s despite some sunshine. So don’t expect much melting during the day, but the sun could help melt off any snow and slush remaining on paved surfaces.
Fair skies and dry weather will remain for tonight as some patchy clouds still allow enough breaks for a good radiational cooling setup to occur. Light winds will also aid in this process and we expect overnight lows to drop to some very cold levels down into the low teens.
As has been the case the last several nights, watch for slippery spots with the refreeze of any melted snow and slush from earlier in the day.
SATURDAY
The weekend may start with a little sunshine, but clouds will quickly thicken during the day, another cold and mainly dry one with highs only in the upper 20s. Our next system will be a fast mover, spreading some moisture in here Saturday evening into the overnight, but tapering off in most spots by sunrise Sunday.
Despite the entrenched cold air, this won’t be purely snow for most of us. The higher elevations along the Interstate 80 corridor stand the best chance to see an inch or two of snow. Elsewhere, any brief snow likely becomes a mix of sleet and freezing rain, with the latter being the biggest concern.
Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible where the freezing rain is most persistent overnight, which right now looks to be south and east of the Lehigh Valley towards the Delaware Valley.
Remember, it only takes a light glaze of ice to cause travel headaches. And the ground will be plenty cold enough to accumulate ice on any untreated surfaces Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Things should dry out and even clear out for Valentine’s Day, although many could wake up to an icy morning with lingering flurries or freezing drizzle. Mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sun later in the day are possible, which may allow temperatures to inch above freezing into the mid 30s, helping melt any ice that did accrue overnight.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday, President’s Day, is now looking cloudier compared to earlier forecasts, and it’s also looking perhaps a little more unsettled compared to earlier forecasts as a round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain may cross the region during the day. This activity seems light at this time and would likely be a precursor to a more sizeable storm for Tuesday, which like its predecessor has a chance to be a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, with freezing rain and icing again a bigger concern. Where exactly the icing threat is biggest remains to be seen this far out.
Highs for Monday stay cold only topping out around 30 degrees, and we won’t see much change Tuesday with the numbers expected to be around or just below freezing.
