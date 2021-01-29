We shivered our way through the coldest day of the winter so far on Friday, with highs only in the mid 20s and wind chills mired in the single digits and teens throughout the day, thanks to biting and blustery northwest winds that gusted over 40mph throughout the day. While the cold will hold firm and be with us through the upcoming weekend, the strong winds will thankfully diminish a bit as high pressure builds in. That will ensure lots of sunshine Saturday, then clouds thicken Sunday ahead of a well-advertised and much talked about coastal storm for early next week. While a strong and slow moving coastal storm is still likely to develop off the East Coast early next week, there’s still uncertainty in the precise track it will take. As a result, there’s still higher than normal uncertainty as to how much snow we can expect Sunday night through Tuesday morning, when the slow moving storm will likely be with us. Some snow and wind is expected area-wide, but it certainly doesn’t look to snow everywhere equally. As a rule, the snow looks to be heavier the farther southeast you travel. Regardless of what that storm brings, milder weather will likely follow our storm for the second half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Thanks to high pressure gradually building in from our west tonight, winds should gradually diminish under a very starry sky. With the clear sky, very dry air, and lighter winds expected, it should be a downright frigid night as lows dip down to around 10 degrees. Even though winds will be lighter, given how low the air temperature will be, we’ll still have wind chill values down in the single digits to near zero.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the better and brighter weekend day, but it will remain bitterly cold. We’ll start the day around 10 degrees with wind chills near zero, but it won’t be as windy overall as the preceding few days. Expect mostly sunny skies, a still noticeable but much lighter northwest breeze, and highs in the mid to upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens during the day, as opposed to Friday’s single digits. Clouds will thicken on Sunday and some light snow is possible in the afternoon as our storm approaches and reorganizes, but any steadier snow will hold off until later Sunday night and especially Monday. It remains cold on Sunday, with highs around 30 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It seems increasingly likely that a strong and slow-moving coastal storm is going to develop Monday and Tuesday. But it’s still uncertain as to the precise track and strength of this likely winter storm, which will of course help determine snowfall amounts and other impacts. Right now, the chance for snow and wind remain in the forecast from Sunday night through at least the first half of Tuesday, given the slow movement of this system. It also looks like mainly snow for most of us, with mixing issues likely only closer to the coast. But amounts could vary from little if the track is more offshore to a lot with a track closer to the coast. The storm evolution should come into better focus over the next 24 hours, and we could conceivably begin to talk about possible amounts then. Stay tuned, for this will likely be a significant winter storm for parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. But it’s still yet to be determined precisely for who.
