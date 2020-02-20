A winter-like chill has made a comeback across the region for the remainder of the week. While high temperatures Wednesday were still rather mild for this time of the year, it felt much cooler thanks to a stiff northwest breeze. The colder air was definitely felt last night as lows dropped to much lower levels compared to previous nights this week in the upper 20s.
Highs and lows will be back to below normal levels for the next couple days, but temperatures will rebound back to mild levels just in time for the weekend. Those mild numbers look to stay with us right into the beginning of next week. Our weather also looks pretty quiet and dry through the weekend before some rain returns late Monday into early Tuesday.
TODAY
A storm system will be tracking well to our south today keeping any real rain and snow down across southern Virginia into the Carolinas. This system will however spread some more mid and high clouds in our direction with the thickest and most dense cloud cover seen the closer one gets to the I-95 corridor. At the same time, a northwest wind flow will remain picking up some lake effect moisture and depositing snow showers across Upstate New York. A few of these flakes however may be able to sneak into parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, and a little upper level trough swinging through from the northwest also may spark enough energy to drag a couple of those flakes further south during the afternoon into the I-78 corridor and perhaps even south of there.
By-and-large however, we will have a dry day today as temperatures turn chillier only reaching the upper 30s for highs. Breezes won’t be as gusty as Wednesday, but it will still be enough to make for wind chills below freezing at times.
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
The heart of the colder air that has moved back into the area will be experienced tonight and early Friday morning as winds lighten and skies become clear thanks to a large area of Canadian high pressure moving in from our west. This will be a great promoter for lows to dip down into the mid and upper teens.
We’ll see a return to ample sunshine then for Friday, but with such a cold start in the morning, and our wind direction staying northwesterly, look for afternoon highs to only reach the mid and upper 30s again.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure will build by to our south and head off the coast for the weekend keeping our weather dry and mostly sunny. Our wind direction will turn southwesterly bringing back in some much milder air. Highs on Saturday should climb back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and Sunday the numbers are expected to reach at least the low to mid 50s.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
The mild air that returns over the weekend will stay with us to kick off next week as highs stay in the low to mid 50s on Monday and probably drop closer to 50 degrees on Tuesday. At the same time, an area of low pressure approaching us from the west will also push a cold front towards the region. This will lead to increasing clouds on Monday with some rain arriving mainly Monday night, and then lingering into Tuesday.