The warmer temperatures will come to an end this weekend as much colder air pours in after the passage of a cold front. Highs will eventually settle into the cooler 40s for early next week. A few disturbances will cause a few scattered showers, the first chance on Saturday and the next Sunday night into Monday. It will be cold enough for a few snowflakes to mix in over the Poconos, but it's primarily some chilly raindrops for most. Nighttime lows won't get as cold as last week due to more clouds and wind at night, but lows will still drop close to 30 degrees, and with any breeze, wind chills will make it feel colder. The cold will ease by the middle of next week, with highs possibly briefly flirting with 60 degrees next Thursday, if only for a day.
SATURDAY
Saturday may begin and end with a little sunshine, but feature plenty of clouds in the middle as a secondary cold front comes through, with cold air reinforcements arriving behind it. Out ahead of that front, there will be a few scattered showers. While it won't be the steady rain we opened Friday with, there could be a brief but gustier downpour in a few of those showers, as well as a few wet snowflakes mixed in over the Poconos. Highs will only be in the low 50s, with brisk westerly afternoon breezes behind our front adding a chill.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will start with some sunshine early Sunday with morning temperatures around freezing, before clouds again return during the afternoon. It's still a bit brisk, and it's even colder with afternoon highs not getting out of the upper 40s for most of us. A few chilly rain showers may return Sunday night, again mixed with wet snow in the Poconos and perhaps higher elevations of northwestern New Jersey.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The colder weather will linger Monday and Tuesday, with lows around 30 degrees each night and highs stuck in the mid to upper 40s, our coldest days of the fall yet with breezes adding a chill. Monday will bring another chance for a few scattered rain showers, or wet snow showers in the Poconos, while Tuesday is likely partly to mostly sunny and dry but brisk and chilly. Temperatures should moderate the second half of the week, with 50s starting on Wednesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday will be the milder days next week, before more cold may return by week's end. Expect lots of sun Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s, with lighter breezes adding to the more pleasant feel. Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front Thursday, which may see highs sneak past 60 degrees but may also see a few late day showers.
