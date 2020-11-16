After a stormy end to our weekend as a rare November squall line brought widespread wind damage as it swept through Sunday evening, the week ahead looks rather quiet by comparison. In fact, outside of a few rain or snow showers on Tuesday, and even then not for everyone, it’s a mostly dry forecast between now and the weekend. While the dry weather is a constant, the temperatures certainly aren’t. It’s increasingly cold over the next 48 hours as brisk west to northwest winds usher in some unseasonably chilly weather that will reach its coldest level Wednesday and Wednesday night. Cold in this case will mean only in the low 40s by day and perhaps as low as the low 20s at night. Then it’s a nice warming trend for late in the week and the weekend, one that will send high temperatures close to 60 degrees by Saturday and Sunday. With high pressure more or less in control of our weather, there’s no more squall lines, and little to no measurable rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future. So hang in there over the next few days as it gets colder, for you’ll be rewarded with a weekend warm up!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Winds should diminish fairly quickly this evening once the sun goes down, and skies should also be quite clear for a while. Some mid and high clouds are expected to increase late as another cold front starts to drop in from our north and west. Overnight lows should settle back to around the freezing mark. For you astronomy fans, the Leonid Meteor Shower will be peaking overnight and we should have some decent viewing conditions early on considering skies will be clear and there will only be about 5% moonlight. You’ll want to look off to the eastern sky and find the constellation Leo, which is where the meteors tend to radiate outward from. Anywhere from 10 to 15 meteors per hour can be expected.
TUESDAY
A cold front will slide through during the first part of the day, delivering a reinforcing shot of colder air as well as another round of brisk and chilly winds. Expect highs to only be in the mid 40s, with a blustery west to northwest breeze adding a chill to an already chilly day. There will also be more in the way of clouds, although still mixed with some occasional sunshine, and a few showers are possible too. Given the increasingly colder air, it could be rain or snow showers, with snow showers more favored in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. The ground could even whiten in a few mountain spots as well. Feels like temperatures will remain in the 30s for much of the day on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will likely be one of the coldest days (and nights) of the fall so far, with lots of sunshine yet highs struggling to inch above 40 degrees. A still brisk breeze will add a chill, and keep wind chills around or below freezing much of the day. As high pressure finally builds overhead later Wednesday night, clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop well down into the 20s.
THURSDAY
High pressure will center itself to our south and offshore as we progress through Thursday. It will be another dry day with a fair amount of sunshine filtered through high clouds. While Thursday morning will start very cold with lows in the mid 20s, the afternoon will get a little warmer compared to Wednesday thanks to our wind direction changing to the south and southwest. Look for the highs to return to the upper 40s. Winds should also finally be much lighter compared to the first half of the week.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Get ready for a nice warming trend, as high pressure slowly slides off the East Coast but maintains control of our weather, and keeps a warmer southwest wind coming. That will send highs well into the 50s by Friday, and likely flirting with 60 degrees by the weekend. Nighttime lows, while still chilly and in the 30s, won’t be as cold as earlier in the week, and look for a nice temperature recovery each day with no worse than partly sunny skies. A Monday cold front would be our next chance of any measurable rain.
