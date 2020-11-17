Tuesday brought plenty of clouds, an increasingly brisk breeze, chilly temperatures that remained in the 40s for most of us, and even a few scattered rain and snow showers, with the snow showers confined to the higher elevations. But an incoming cold shot won’t be confined, as we will all see a potent but short-lived shot of early season cold settle in today and last through Thursday morning. Outside of the clouds and scattered showers today, it’s an increasingly sunny and dry forecast for the rest of the week right through the weekend. Add increasingly warm to that as well later this week, as we’ll round the corner and start our warming trend Thursday afternoon, albeit slowly at first. But Friday through Sunday will bring 60-degree warmth back, as highs this weekend will be some 20 degrees warmer than our highs will be on Wednesday. The roller coaster temperatures are the main weather story in an otherwise quiet weather pattern, as our next chance of rain won’t arrive until later next Monday ahead of our next cold front.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our cold front will be sliding off the coast tonight, taking the clouds and scattered showers along with it. Let’s still allow for a lingering rain or snow shower early in the evening, but skies will turn out mainly clear as the night progresses. Winds will stay gusty on occasion, and with overnight lows expected to drop into the upper 20s, wind chills may actually get as low as the upper teens on occasion.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will likely be one of the coldest days (and nights) of the fall so far, with lots of sunshine, yet highs struggling to inch above 40 degrees. A still brisk breeze will add a chill, and keep wind chills around or below freezing much of the day. As high pressure finally builds overhead later Wednesday night, clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop all the way into the low 20s, likely the coldest night of the fall so far for most of us.
THURSDAY
High pressure will center itself to our south and offshore as we progress through Thursday. It will be another dry day with a fair amount of sunshine, filtered through some occasional high clouds. While Thursday morning will start very cold, the afternoon will warm up just a bit compared to Wednesday, thanks to winds shifting to a warmer and more southwesterly direction. Look for the highs to return to the upper 40s, with winds finally relaxing compared to the previous few days.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Get ready for a nice warming trend, as high pressure slowly slides off the East Coast but maintains control of our weather, and keeps a warmer southwest wind coming. That will send highs into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees Friday, and likely at or just above 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows, while still chilly and in the 30s, won’t be as cold as earlier in the week, and look for a nice temperature recovery each day with no worse than partly sunny skies. A Monday cold front would be our next chance of any measurable rain, mainly later in the afternoon and at night.
