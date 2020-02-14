In the wake of some unsettled weather that brought a .25" to .75" of rain to our area Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, we got a taste of what winter should feel like on Friday. After not having a single below average temperature day yet this month, temperatures struggled to even return to freezing during the day on Friday while winds remained brisk making it feel even like it was in the teens most of the day. Thankfully the sunshine returned on Friday as high pressure began to build into the area for Saturday, which will be a dry with plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, Saturday will still be cold, but with less wind. Temperatures will warm up again Sunday and Monday and the Presidents' Day weekend will be mainly dry, aside from maybe a quick snow shower late Sunday or Sunday night. However, our next legitimate shot at precipitation come late Tuesday into Tuesday night as a cold front brings a round of rain to the region.
TONIGHT
As high pressure builds in from the west overnight, skies will remain clear allowing temperatures to tumble eventually bottoming out near 10° around daybreak on Saturday. Thankfully some of the coldest air we've seen so far this year won't be accompanied by the winds we saw during the day on Friday as they will continue to diminish overnight.
SATURDAY
While Saturday will still be cold, the sun should be abundant and the wind will be much lighter. Therefore, Saturday afternoon won’t feel as harsh as Friday did, even though air temperatures will be pretty similar.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The rest of the Presidents' Day holiday weekend features a mix of clouds and sunshine and yet another warming trend. Highs bounce back into the mid 40s on Sunday, and upper 40s on the holiday Monday, all the while staying mainly dry. So after a two day shot of cold air, it’s right back to reality, at least for this winter with milder than average temperatures to enjoy for the last two days of the holiday weekend.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Our next round of wet weather arrives as a cold front approaches from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Out ahead of that front, brisk southwest winds will likely pull even milder air in our direction as highs bounce back above 50 degrees yet again. But the price we pay for the warmth is another round of wet weather, likely to arrive later Tuesday and last into Tuesday night. A modest and quick shot of seasonably chilly air follows for the middle of next week along with drier weather.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will feature some rain early, then brisk and turning chillier with clouds breaking for some sunshine. It will be cooler with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the lower 40s.