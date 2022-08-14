The weekend started off on a lovely note Saturday with plenty of sunshine, comfy temperatures and low humidity - couldn't be much better for mid-August standards! We'll have another great day today just with a few more clouds. Things change early next week, as low pressure slowly meanders its way through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Its precise track will determine if we see just a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms or perhaps a more widespread rain. Forecast guidance has been trending in a drier direction as of late, but for now, we’ll still at least allow for the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm Monday and Tuesday along with cooler than normal temperatures. By the latter half of the week, sunnier and warmer weather is expected, however, the 90-degree heat looks to stay away for quite some time. So, for now, enjoy the break from the summer muggies!
SUNDAY
Sunday should start with a decent amount of sunshine, but as the day wears on, look for mid and high clouds to increase a bit from west to east. Regardless of more cloud cover, we expect the day to remain dry with afternoon high temperatures once again reaching the low 80s along with very comfortable humidity. Clouds should continue to increase Sunday night ahead of a little piece of energy to our west. A light shower or two may try to sneak into areas west of the Lehigh Valley well after midnight Sunday night, but any real rain chance likely holds off until Monday. With more cloud cover and a little uptick in the moisture content of the air Sunday night, low temperatures won’t be quite as cool as previous nights only dropping into the low 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
An upper level low looks to set up somewhere over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. at the beginning of the week resulting in cloudier and cooler days for Monday and Tuesday along with the chance for at least a little rain. Just how much rain falls will depend on the speed, track, and strength of that upper level low, with either some steadier and beneficial rains if the low tracks close by, or just some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms if it stays more to our south and east. Latest forecast model guidance has been trending drier so it’s very well possible several folks don’t see much Monday and Tuesday. But it is still a few days away and models have been known to handle these upper level lows poorly. So we’ll continue to monitor things and urge everyone to keep watching the forecast for possible changes over the next couple days. We are more confident in forecasting the cloudier skies Monday and Tuesday and that will help lead to cooler than normal temperatures for this time of the year in the mid to upper 70s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The aforementioned upper level low should depart and be either offshore or up towards New England by mid-week. As a result, our weather will slowly improve, with more in the way of sunshine gradually returning each day from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures and humidity should also continue to run at comfortable levels. Highs should inch back up closer to 80 degrees on Wednesday, then low 80s on Thursday, and mid 80s on Friday. Nighttime lows should generally run around or just above 60 degrees. There is the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday, especially if that upper low isn't too far off to our northeast. High pressure looks to build back in for Thursday and Friday keeping any showers and storms away. And what we also continue to keep away indefinitely is the high heat and humidity.
