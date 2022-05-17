It was a little windy at times, but overall, most of us would probably "elect" more mild, sunny, dry, and pleasant weather like we had on Election Day Tuesday. And that nice weather will win, at least for Wednesday, with less wind and a good deal of sunshine to start before some clouds arrive later in the day. Those clouds will produce a round of mostly light rain overnight Wednesday, lingering into early Thursday morning before drier weather returns. But the comfortable stuff we have now won't be back after the rain. Rather, a surge of increasingly hot and humid weather builds in for later this week, as highs surge well into the 80s on Friday, and many will likely see their first 90-degree day of the year on Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms Sunday will knock back the summery surge, and cooler, comfier, and drier weather returns for early next week.
TONIGHT
Any clouds that puffed up during the day will decrease overnight, and the brisk breezes from the day will diminish as well after sunset. That will leave us with a mostly clear, cool, and comfortable spring night with lows in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Another nice spring day is in store with plenty of sunshine to start, and a crisp start too with morning temps between 45-50 degrees. Clouds will increase later in the day, but we'll remain seasonably mild, dry, and pleasant with highs in the low 70s once again. Winds won't be as brisk as what we saw on Tuesday, so lighter winds will be the rule on Wednesday. Some light rain will arrive overnight and linger into early Thursday morning, but no severe weather is expected.
THURSDAY
Clouds and some light rain or leftover showers will linger into early Thursday morning, but the day will dry out as it unfolds and clouds will eventually give way to some sunshine by afternoon. Total rainfall should be around a quarter to a half an inch, with most of the rain falling before sunrise Thursday morning. Once the sun pops out in the afternoon, highs should bounce back into the mid 70s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Here comes the warmth again, as southwest winds will allow temperatures and humidity levels to climb towards the end of the week. Both Friday and Saturday look dry, with highs shooting up into the mid 80s on Friday and likely eclipsing 90° for the first time this year, making it easily the warmest day of the spring so far! The humidity will make it feel a bit hotter than it already is as well, so get ready for a summer preview!
SUNDAY
An approaching cold front will mean more clouds, along with a good chance of at least a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, although a washout is not currently expected. It will still be warm and humid ahead of our front, but not as hot as Saturday with the clouds and rain chances keeping temperatures back in the low 80s, still warm though for mid-May. Cooler weather with highs near 70 degrees returns next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: