An area of high pressure overhead once again brought some fantastic weather to the region for outdoor plans Sunday as humidity was low, highs were in the low 80s, and there was plenty of sun. Interestingly enough, there is a very weak piece of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere moving on by to our north and east this evening and this may touch off a brief light shower across areas near and west of Interstate 81 as well as the northern Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. It's quintessential early September weather otherwise through Labor Day, as the aforementioned high pressure system will remain well in control. That high will move off the New England coast into early next week. Other than shifting wind directions as high pressure continues on its course, our weather won't change much into the start of the new week with dry and pleasant weather remaining for outdoor activities through the Labor Day holiday. By the middle and end of the week, our winds will shift more from the south, allowing an increase in moisture ahead of a slow moving cold front. That means more clouds, higher humidity levels, and the return of shower and thunderstorm chances, especially on Thursday.
TONIGHT
While surface high pressure overhead overall is keeping our weather nice and quiet, we are tracking a weak upper level disturbance moving by to our north and east early on this evening. This feature will actually bring a slight chance for a brief shower early on this evening across parts of the northern Poconos, far northwestern New Jersey, and areas near and west of Interstate 81 from Schuylkill County northward. Outside of that very low chance for a little rain early on, we can expect another mainly clear night tonight with more refreshingly cool lows. The overnight numbers should dip down into the upper 50s, so it will be yet another great night to leave the windows open and the A/C off for sleeping.
LABOR DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure sliding off to our northeast will set up more of an onshore wind off the ocean, but otherwise our weather remains the same. Expect sunshine and some patchy clouds on Labor Day, making us three for three for the holiday weekend weather-wise. Highs will inch up into the low 80s, but humidity will continue to be tolerable as dew points remain mostly in the 50s. Skies will once again be mainly clear Monday night, however some patchy dense fog will be possible after midnight lingering into first thing Tuesday morning. Once that early morning fog Tuesday mixes out, we can expect another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. This go around however, temperatures will continue to climb along with the humidity. Look for Tuesday’s highs to reach the mid 80s with a much more sticky feel as well by the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
Earlier forecasts were looking somewhat unsettled for Wednesday, however guidance as of late has suggested a drier and sunnier day now. Our high pressure system that will be off the New England coast will remain rather strong and will continue to have an influence on our region keeping things mostly dry throughout the day. Our onshore wind flow will continue to evolve, so this will help to gradually draw in a bit more cloud cover throughout the day, however most of the area should remain rain-free. The one exception may be areas closer to Interstate 95, where some increasing moisture during the PM hours could lead to a stray shower or thunderstorm. Other than that, look for a partly sunny, warm, and humid day, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY
All good things must come to an end, and that end comes during the latter half of the new week as a slow moving cold front approaches from the north and west. A southerly flow ahead of the front on Thursday will ensure humidity values run high while clouds continue to thicken and increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms also appear likely as the front pushes into the humid air mass. Highs should get a little cooler with the cloudier and more unsettled weather Thursday, but we still expect the numbers to reach the lower 80s.
FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front is then expected to move south and east through the region for Friday keeping more clouds than sun around along with a continued chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially the further south and east one travels from the Lehigh Valley. Just how quick the front moves will be key in the forecast for Friday. We’ll lean on the boundary getting hung up across the region for now keeping the forecast somewhat cloudy, unsettled, and humid, however if the front moves quicker, Friday may turn out to be drier, sunnier, and more pleasant. Highs at this time are expected to drop back into the upper 70s.