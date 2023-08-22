Another shot of September-like air settles in today. So, expect partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity levels, and highs mostly in the upper 70s Tuesday and most of Wednesday, with comfy overnight lows in the 50s leading to more great mid-summer sleeping weather.
Our best chance of rain this week arrives Wednesday night and Thursday and may linger into Friday, in the form of a few showers or a thunderstorm but nothing too heavy or long-lasting.
As long as a cold front sweeps our late week rain chances and another brief bout of humidity out to sea by Friday night, the weekend looks good with partly sunny skies, low humidity, and dry and pleasant weather. Sound familiar?
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The middle of the week should bring partly to mostly sunny skies the next few days and September-like highs in the upper 70s. Our average high for mid-August is around 80-85 degrees, so we're back to the cooler side of average, as we've been rather often this month.
We're also back to the comfy treat we've been spoiled with as well, with refreshingly low humidity the next few days.
With the low humidity and low dew points, that means comfy overnight lows in the 50s will lead to some great sleeping weather.
Clouds will increase late on Wednesday, with a few showers possible Wednesday evening and overnight, although the day looks nice.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll see a little unsettled weather to wrap up the week, with the threat of some showers or a thunderstorm as early as Wednesday evening, but more likely later Wednesday night into Thursday.
It will turn more humid late in the week, but only one briefly warm day on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s, and a lingering shower or thunderstorm threat.
THIS WEEKEND
Depending on how clean of a frontal passage we have on Friday, we'll either have a partly sunny, dry, and comfy weekend, or we may have a shower or thunderstorm lingering Saturday, but still a fairly nice weekend overall.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees throughout the weekend, with lower humidity compared with how we wrapped up the work week as well.
