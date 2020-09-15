A cold front conducted a clean sweep for us overnight, sweeping Sunday's clouds and humidity out to sea along with it and leaving us with plenty of sunshine to start the week on Monday. Given the comfier, cooler, and crisp Canadian air building in behind our front, the skies should have been more blue on Monday. Credit the high altitude smoke from the raging western wildfires for the hazy look to the sky at times on Monday and again on Tuesday. But since it's high altitude, don't expect a smoky smell on the ground, just a milky white appearance to the sky at times. Smoke aside, you'll certainly feel the shot of cooler air as it becomes more established into Tuesday and provides a taste of fall through Wednesday. High pressure will build in from the Great Lakes overnight and the brisk daytime breezes will diminish, then that high crests overhead on Tuesday before sliding offshore on Wednesday. All the while, it provides us with a pair of days with abundant sunshine, Tuesday the cooler of the two. Temperatures rebound later Wednesday into Thursday ahead of our next cold front, which passes through Thursday night into Friday with little fanfare and nothing more than a shower or two. An even cooler shot of air arrives Friday and will last longer than its predecessor, likely right through the weekend, with highs only in the 60s.
THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT
High pressure will stay overhead for Tuesday bringing with it ample sunshine and light winds. However, the sun will appear hazy through the day due to the California wildfires. Highs may struggle to even get above 70 degrees, but it should still feel quite nice in the afternoon considering the abundance of sunshine and the light breeze. Skies will be clear yet again Tuesday night once more promoting lows down in the upper 40s with some isolated upper 30s again in those low-lying sheltered spots in the Poconos.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday continues the dry and very sunny theme as high pressure will still be well in control. The difference this go around is that our afternoon will be a little warmer, certainly compared to Tuesday, as high pressure moves offshore turning our winds back to a south or southwesterly direction. This will help bring afternoon highs back closer to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will remain low however so it will still be a very pleasant day.
THURSDAY
The warming trend that began Wednesday will continue into Thursday as we retain that south or southwesterly wind flow ahead of an advancing cold front to our north and west. Look for afternoon highs Thursday to climb back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with just the slightest uptick in humidity during the afternoon as well, although still nothing too uncomfortable. The aforementioned front to our north and west will bring a little more cloud cover to the area for Thursday compared to the first half of the week, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny with just a slight chance for a shower late in the day or more likely at night.
FRIDAY
Our cold front that dropped in from the north and west late Thursday will linger towards the coast Friday, drawing up some of the tropical moisture leftover from what is now Hurricane Sally in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. That moisture will likely stay well to our south and east over the lower Mid-Atlantic, but we can still expect cloudier skies and cooler temperatures Friday, along with the chance of a shower or two as highs drop back into the upper 60s. That small chance of a shower later this week may be the only rain in the forecast at all for a while.
THIS WEEKEND
A new area of high pressure builds in and delivers an even cooler shot of air compared to the current incoming one. Expect lots of sunshine with daytime highs only in the mid to upper 60s and nighttime lows even deeper down into the 40s.