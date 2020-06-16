An area of high pressure centered over the Northeast the last few days slid ever so slightly to the south on Tuesday and further into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This resulted in another comfortable day with high temps in the upper 70s and sun-filled skies. On Wednesday, the high will position itself off the New England Coast, giving a cut-off low that's been sitting over the Virginias and Carolinas since the weekend an opportunity to finally creep a little further north. This will result in more cloud cover on Wednesday, especially to the south, but it will still be a dry and relatively comfortable day as high temperatures top out near 80°. The cut-off low will meander around the Mid-Atlantic as we wrap-up the work week and head into the weekend, all the while slowly weakening. So while there be a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm around Thursday, Friday, and even into the weekend on Saturday, the vast majority of the time will be dry. With that said, it will also be a bit cloudier, more humid, and increasingly warmer as temperatures gradually climb from the low 80s on Thursday to the upper 80s on Saturday. This seems apropos to get these summer-like conditions as summer officially begins at 5:44 PM on Saturday. However, the temperatures will continue to climb for the first full day of summer and Father's Day on Sunday as we approach 90° as the more humid conditions remain in place. This surge of warmth can be attributed to the strong southerly flow out ahead of a cold front approaching from the Midwest. The combination of the instability created by the heat and humidity, the front's advancement eastward, and the remnant energy from the cut-off low will lead to showers and thunderstorms firing up across the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, particularly during the afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT
High pressure will bring another mainly clear and comfortably cool night to the region. While dew points remain near 50°, temperatures will tumble into the middle 50s allowing you to give the air conditioning units a break for one more night.
WEDNESDAY
The area will still be under the influence of sprawling high pressure to our north, but as the cut-off low that has been sitting to our south starts to drifts north, we will notice slightly more cloud cover by the end of the day, especially to the south. The easterly onshore flow will continue to keep temperatures in check as they top out near 80°. Dew points will still be comfortable as they remain in the 50s, but the comfort won't last too much longer.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Eventually, that pesky cut-off low to our south will begin to drift northward Thursday, while the high across the Northeast finally loses its grip on the region. Meanwhile, a cold front well to our west over the Midwest will contribute to our wind flow becoming more south and southwesterly. This will result in an uptick in warmth, humidity, and the threat of rain. Thursday is expected to stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in southern and western areas, as highs inch up into the low 80s. Friday looks like it will feature a slightly greater chance for a shower or thunderstorm in all areas as high temperatures again reach the low 80s. That being said, even most of Friday should be mostly dry.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
Summer officially begins with the summer solstice on Saturday, specifically at 5:44 PM late in the afternoon. And right on cue, that's when our next bout of heat and humidity will begin to stretch its legs and make its presence felt. We'll still have the remnants of that old closed low lingering nearby, which will contribute enough moisture and instability for the chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day, especially in the afternoon and evening. But both days look more dry than wet, with just spotty or isolated storms. Temperatures will creep up into the mid 80s on Saturday, upper 80s on Father's Day, and then flirting with 90 degrees by Monday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will go up a bit early next week as a slow moving cold front from the Great Lakes creeps its way in our direction, with a passage not expected until later Tuesday.