June picked up right where May left off, with some cool and comfortable air to start the new work week on Monday. Skies were partly sunny and temperatures were on the cool side of average for late spring. Lows last night dropped into the mid 40s (30s in the mountains) and highs Monday afternoon topped out in the mid to upper 60s, around 10 degrees cooler than normal on both counts. High pressure, the reason for our nice weather since the weekend, is now sliding off the Carolina coast, and our comfortable and dry weather will gradually slide off the coast along with it. Aiding in its departure is an area of low pressure cutting across Southern Canada, whose warm front will drive more clouds into the region as it advances west to east across Pennsylvania on Tuesday. While this may present the chance for a few isolated showers, most of Tuesday will be dry with a better chance for spotty showers overnight. As the low slides farther east Wednesday, its trailing cold front will initially be positioned to our north and then slowly inch southward through the day. This will put us in the warm sector, the area between the warm and cold fronts, which means warmer temperatures and higher dew points and humidity on Wednesday. It also means the shower and thunderstorm activity will be spotty until later in the day and at night when the cold front begins to sink south. This is when the thunderstorms may become strong or even severe in some cases with damaging winds and hail possible, although there's a chance that the gustiest storms may remain both north and southwest of most of our area. By daybreak on Thursday, we will have cleared most of the area as high pressure briefly builds in for the day before our next wave of low pressure shoots into the area from the Ohio River Valley late Thursday into Friday. This will present another opportunity for showers and possibly a thunderstorm for the end of the work week, but no washouts are expected.
TONIGHT
Skies will start out clear to partly cloudy overnight, but clouds will gradually increase as our warm front and the leading edge of warmer air to our west begin to slide in our direction. As a result of the increasing clouds, it won't be quite as cool as last night was, but still a tad below normal for early June with lows tonight expected to be around 50 degrees. A shower is possible towards the Interstate 81 corridor towards sunrise, but most of us stay dry.
TUESDAY
Skies should average out mostly cloudy for most of the day on Tuesday, but much of the day remains rain-free. However, as the warm front slides from west to east across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, it could touch off a passing shower or two, more likely later in the day and overnight. Since we're still on the cooler side of that warm front for most of the day, highs will remain on the cool side and top out in the low 70s. It's the last cool day of the week though as warmer and more humid air awaits.
WEDNESDAY
The region breaks back into a warm sector on Wednesday as a warm front moves off to our north and east while a cold front approaches from the north and west. Partly sunny skies will return and dew points will climb back well into the 60s, making for a much stickier air mass. At the same time, afternoon highs are expected to climb all the way back into the mid 80s, and with the aforementioned cold front moving in from the north and west clashing with this warmer and more humid air mass, we can expect a few showers or a thunderstorm to fire, mainly during the afternoon and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has our area highlighted for an increased risk of severe storms, but there are indications that the stronger storm chances may lie north of the Interstate 80 corridor and to our southwest towards south central and southwest Pennsylvania. Time will tell.
THURSDAY
Some uncertainty surrounds just how far south Wednesday’s cold front will move for Thursday. At this time, it seems the boundary may remain close enough that we still have to allow for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially the further south and west one travels. It’s still possible though that the front ends up even further south making for an entirely dry day. Regardless of whether or not there is some rain, we expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the low to mid 80s, as there's no cold air behind this particular front. However, the humidity will drop off a bit compared to Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may increase overnight and even more so by Friday.
FRIDAY
As it slowly dissipates, our midweek cold front may still be hung up close enough to our south Friday that we can’t entirely rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm, and a stronger cold front will start to slide in our direction out of eastern Canada up to our north. As a result, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible at anytime during the day, even though we'll still see some sticky sunshine and a warm and humid day is expected with highs again into the mid 80s.