High pressure established itself across the Northeast over the weekend giving us a very pleasant stretch of weather, which extended into Monday as the high suppressed a cut-off low to the south. This high will continue to keep that low to our south across the Virginias and Carolinas through midweek delivering more delightful weather with a good amount of sunshine as temperatures gradually climb toward 80°. By Thursday morning, the blocking high across the Northeast will have lost its stronghold on the region allowing the weakened cut-off low to start its meandering journey northward and into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While neither Thursday nor Friday will be washouts, the region will experience cloudier skies, a few showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. This will all be accompanied by more humid and much warmer temperatures as they take a run at 90° by the weekend as the spring season is officially drawing to a close. Over the weekend, the cut-low is expected to break down as it is drifting up the East Coast. However, with the heat and humidity in place, the instability they create may lead to some showers and thunderstorms developing each day, mainly as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
As a cut-off low sits to our south over the Virginias and Carolinas, we will still be under the influence of sprawling high pressure to our north. That high will become centered over the Northeast into Tuesday and should continue to supply a good deal of sunshine and a solid dose of comfort. Easterly onshore winds continue, albeit light, but enough to keep highs locked in the upper 70s into Tuesday, a tad below our normal mid-June high of 80°. Thanks to the drier and pleasant weather persisting, there will likely be few complaints. All the while, a stronger onshore flow and the closer proximity to the cut-off low will keep the chance of rain to our south. Wednesday should continue our stretch of dry and sunny days while afternoon highs return closer to seasonable levels around or just above 80°.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Eventually, that pesky cut-off low to our south will begin to drift northward Thursday while the high across the Northeast is losing its grip on the region. Meanwhile, a cold front well to our west over the Midwest will contribute to our wind flow becoming more south or southwesterly. This will result in an uptick in warmth, humidity, and the threat of rain. Thursday is expected to stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in southern and western areas, as highs reach the low 80s. Friday looks like it will feature a slightly greater chance for a shower or thunderstorm in all areas as high temperatures keep climbing into the middle 80s.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
A few showers and a thunderstorm may develop over the weekend too as the cut-off low is dissolving along the East Coast and the aforementioned cold front over the Midwest is inching its way in the Mid-Atlantic. The instability created by the increasing heat and humidity will also play a role in sparking up those showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening as temperatures will be topping out near 90°. Coincidentally, this summer-like weather will be coming as we officially move into the summer season at 5:45 PM on Saturday.