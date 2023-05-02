The cool and unsettled pattern remains in place through the middle part of the work and school week with below normal temperatures, breezy conditions and a few scattered showers. An upper-level low will be stubborn to move out of the area keeping daily chances for showers, especially the first half of the week.
Gradually, it does appear a ridge builds back into the region bringing back a sunnier and more seasonable pattern by next weekend. So, temperatures will also finally warm out of the 50s and lower 60s. Highs both days this weekend look to the in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The upper level low pressure system continues to hang out over the Northeast through midweek as the cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in place.
So, expect plenty of clouds, some occasional sun, brisk conditions and rather chilly highs in the mid 50s into the latter part of the week before some improvement late this week.
While each day looks more dry than wet overall, a few passing and widely scattered rain showers will be possible given the unsettled look to the pattern, but rainfall totals would be light and scattered, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain here and there as the general rule.
However, there could be a brief heavier shower in one or two spots with a little graupel or hail, given the cold pool of air aloft that will persist.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The stubborn upper-level low from the middle of the week should finally start to make some headway for the latter half of the week shifting its central position to the Canadian Maritimes sometime by the end of the week.
This likely lessens our chances for scattered showers compared to the first half of the week, however, a few showers still can’t entirely be ruled out, mainly Thursday, as some weak pieces of energy swing through from our northwest on the back side of the departing upper level low.
Thanks to these weak pieces of energy along with a continued dip in the jet stream across the region, clouds will likely still dominate over sunshine, although there’s probably just a tad more sun compared to the first half of the week.
High temperatures should remain below normal in the lower 60s both days.
WEEKEND
The cool, cloudy and unsettled pattern finally breaks as an upper level low moves out and an upper level high moves in. This means we get to enjoy more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
High temperatures on Saturday should be close to 70 degrees with middle 70s by Sunday along with overnight lows in the upper 40s. This will be the first weekend in 3 weeks where we can fully enjoy being outside with no severe weather or steady rain to keep us indoors.
TRACK THE WEATHER: