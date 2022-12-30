High temperatures have certainly recovered from last weekend with highs hitting the lower 50s on Thursday, and we'll remain near or better than 50 degrees for the foreseeable future, as an extended stretch of milder weather continues. Three of the next four days will be partly sunny and mild, with Saturday the exception. While still mild, it will be on the cloudier side and there will be some mostly light rain and/or drizzle, especially during the afternoon and into Saturday night/New Year's Eve. We'll dry out and clear out for Sunday and Monday, with clouds and showers returning to the forecast by the middle of next week. But along with the next round of wet weather comes an even warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit 60 degrees on Wednesday. It's likely a gradual return to a colder January reality after that towards the following weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Today will be similar to Thursday, just a bit milder with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High temperatures will top out between 50-55 degrees to wrap up the final work week of 2022. Clouds increase a bit Friday night, which should keep temperatures above freezing, a far cry from the well below zero wind chills we had the previous Friday night.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT (NEW YEAR'S EVE)
The last day of the year will be a mainly cloudy yet still mild one, with highs still around 50 degrees despite the lack of sunshine. The morning to midday is likely mainly dry, with some mostly light rain and drizzle developing but still only scattered in fashion in the afternoon, and continuing into New Year's Eve itself. Rainfall amounts won't be all that excessive, likely around a quarter of an inch, give or take a little. Temperatures for the ball/peep drop New Year's Eve will be in the 40s, certainly mild for a late December/early January night. Any showers should taper off around or after midnight, and we should be entirely dry by Sunday morning.
SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY)
While some clouds may linger early Sunday morning, New Year's Day looks like the better weekend day overall, with skies becoming partly sunny and highs up in the mid 50s. There will be a little bit of a brisk west to northwest breeze, but nothing excessive, with winds generally around 10-20mph.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our December-turned-January thaw continues, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs up in the low 50s on Monday, and those low 50s returning for Tuesday too. However, more clouds are likely with a mainly cloudy sky, and a few showers are possible ahead of another surge of even warmer weather that arrives for Wednesday. Our Wednesday highs could flirt with the 60-degree mark, but it's also our most likely day for some wet weather next week.
