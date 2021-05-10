72 degrees. That’s our average high temperature for early May, just in case you needed a reminder. And odds are, you probably did, as high temperatures have last climbed above 70 degrees about a week ago (last Tuesday). In fact, temperatures have struggled (and largely failed) to get out of the 50s the last few days, so we’ve been a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than average since Saturday for this time of year. So you could say that we have nowhere to go but up temperature-wise, and we will begin a slow ascent over the next week, eventually finding ourselves back around 70 degrees, but not until the weekend. We’ll tack on a few degrees each day until we reach those seasonably mild 70s starting Saturday and Sunday, and should continue the slow and steady warming trend next week. All the while, there are no big storms in sight, as much as we could welcome the rain, as a good chunk of eastern Pennsylvania is now ‘abnormally dry’, the step before a drought. A few spotty showers are possible on Tuesday, and then again by Friday and Saturday, but little measurable rain is likely to result.
TONIGHT
Expect skies to trend partly cloudy overnight as a northwest breeze keeps the cool air flowing from Canada. Lows will drop into the low 40s, cool for this time of year (our average low for early to mid-May is closer to 50 degrees). Some patchy frost is possible in the normally colder higher elevations, especially in northeastern Pennsylvania.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be another brisk and cool day, with highs trying to inch up to either side of 60 degrees under partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance passing by to our north could bring a spotty rain shower or two, more likely the farther north you travel. A blustery northwest breeze around 15-25mph will add a chill to an already cool May day. Anothercool night will follow, with some patchy Poconos frost again possible.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
These will probably be the two pick days of the week weather-wise, with partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly milder temperatures as the cool eases just a bit. A bit of a brisk breeze will linger Wednesday, though a touch less gusty than on Tuesday, with lighter winds altogether by Thursday. Temperatures will inch up into the mid to upper 60s, with Thursday likely the warmer of the two days. So while still a bit cool for this time of year, it’s a small step in the right direction.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
A cooler pocket of air and a dip in the jet stream will hang out over the Northeast over the weekend, which will lead to at least the chance of a few pop-up showers each day from Friday through Sunday, especially each afternoon and evening. While most of the day will remain dry with at least a mix of sun and clouds, that shower chance will be there, albeit light and scattered. Temperatures should remain in the upper 60s, still a touch below average for mid-May but not as cool as the previous weekend was.
